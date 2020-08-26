WIPCR honours passing of co-founder

Last week marked a sad milestone for the West Island Palliative Care Residence (WIPCR) and the West Island at large. It has been a year since co-founder Teresa Dellar lost her courageous battle with cancer and the residence sent out a lovely tribute to her via social media.
The residence noted her “vision, leadership, compassion, courage, and great sense of humor. We recognize her ability to mobilize so many people to further the cause of palliative care in our community, country, and beyond.”
Dellar passed away Monday, August 19th, 2019 at the age of 58 and is survived by her husband Gavin Fernandes , her two sons, Jonathan and Nicholas, parents and her siblings.
At the time of her passing, the residence’s board of operations president Allan Van der Wee summed up perfectly what everyone who ever knew or had the pleasure of meeting Dellar that “we lost a true angel. Teresa was a pioneer and an incredible ambassador for the palliative care community and we are deeply saddened by her premature passing,
“Teresa touched so many lives and had a huge impact on all of us — employees, volunteers, friends, patients, families and the community at large. She leaves an immeasurable mark on palliative care in our community. We will miss her beyond words,” said Van der Wee.
Through her work and dedication to bring dignity to a patient’s end of life journey, Dellar, along with former Nelligan MNA Russell Williams, founded the WIPCR in 1998 and the residence has served as an amazing example of community spirit and togetherness, expanding twice since its inception and becoming a teacher centre for the next generations to come.
In 2016, Dellar was awarded the Meritorious Service Cross by Governor General David Johnston at a ceremony held in Ottawa, just one of the many accolades and awards she garnered during her tenure. The Meritorious Service Cross is awarded to civilians who bring honour to their country.
“Without Teresa, we would not be where we are today, nor would be the advancement of access to palliative care,” said WIPCR in a recent statement.
“The Residence is a gem in our community and she was a true palliative care pioneer. We wish she could see how we are carrying her vision forward and feel that she would be proud. Teresa has inspired us all to make this a better world and to continue to provide dignity and peace to those who are navigating their last days of life. We deeply miss her. But her legacy lives on.”
