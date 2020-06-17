WIPCR creates nursing scholarship in co-founder’s honour

As a way to honour co-founder Teresa Dellar who passed away from cancer last August, the West Island Pallaitive Care Residence has created a nursing scholarship that will be available to McGill University and Université de Montréal’s nursing programs.
Dellar’s family and the WIPCR’s new Teresa Dellar Community Foundation will also be creating scholarships for those students who make Social Work their careers.
“These scholarships will be awarded annually to undergraduates or graduates who have a high level of academic standing and a demonstrated interest in palliative care,” said WIPCR spokesperson Elizabeth Huart. “The first grants for both these institutions will be awarded in September 2020.”
“This initiative is one of many that the Residence is putting in place to pay tribute to our late co-founder, Teresa Dellar,” said residence Executive Director Dale Weil.
“She had an enduring vision and was a true pioneer of palliative care in the community. Teresa greatly appreciated the role of nursing in the delivery of palliative care. Through this grant, we are continuing her commitment to helping more terminally ill patients to live their last days in comfort and with dignity.,” Weil noted.
“Teresa was first and foremost a spokesperson for end of life care and always had a strong relationship with the nursing and social work teams at the Residence,” said Dellar’s husband, Gavin Fernandes. “She also had a Masters in Social Work from McGill University and was very proud of the role these professions played in palliative care. Our family and foundation are happy to be part of this initiative with the Residence, one that will contribute to making my wife’s vision grow”.
U of M’s nursing dean Francine Ducharme welcomed the initiative as “these scholarships will provide recipients with the tools and opportunities needed to learn best practices in the palliative care field.”
“We are grateful to the West Island Palliative Care Residence and the Dellar family for their support for McGill University students” said Antonia Maioni, Dean of the Faculty of Arts at McGill.
“There is an important demand for social workers and nurses across the entire healthcare network, and an interdisciplinary approach is highly relevant in palliative care,” said the Dean of the Faculty of Arts at McGill, Antonia Maioni. “These awards are certainly key to facilitating the palliative care development knowledge of our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.