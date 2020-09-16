WIPCR changes name to honour co-founder

“I am excited to see Teresa Dellar’s legacy live on through our new identity,” said Dale Weil.
The executive director of the WIPCR was referring to the non-profit agency’s change of name to honour co-founder Teresa Dellar.
On Thursday morning, Weil and others were on hand at the Kirkland site to officially inaugurate the edifice as the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence.
“As co-founder of the Residence, I am proud to see how the community is committed to honouring Teresa’s legacy through different initiatives such as establishing annual scholarships in Teresa’s name for nursing students at McGill University and Université de Montréal, and hosting an annual public event in her name to educate people about palliative care,” said former Nelligan MNA Russ Williams who was present for the name change ceremony.
The ceremony was held to honour Dellar who lost her battle with cancer in August 2019. The event also served to mark the end of the residence’s capital campaign that raised almost $15 million for the Caring & Sharing — Under One Roof project.
“She was an admirable and strong woman who believed in dignity for all—she deserves nothing less than this homage and we are here to carry out her vision, giving patients the kind of care that would have made her proud,” Weil said. “While we may not add days to life, we surely do add life to days,”
“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to all those who contributed to the Caring & Sharing—Under One Roof capital campaign, which was launched in the spring of 2018,” noted the campaign co-chairs Luc Bertrand and Erin O’Brien.
“I believe that through the combined efforts of our stakeholders and our dedicated team, we can continue to help more and more Canadians live the final chapter of their lives in the most dignified and fulfilling manner possible,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.