The votes have been tallied and the results are in. Dorval residents have officially chosen Parc du Village/Village Park for the name of the future green space at the corner of Bord-du-Lac–Lakeshore and Cloverdale Avenue.
The city’s Name Your Park contest went through a couple of phases to first gather name suggestions, and then to vote for a final name. The winning suggestion wins an iPad.
Some of the choices included Parc Agathe de Saint-Père/Agathe de Saint-Père Park, Parc des Héros / Heroes Park, and the winning choice, Parc du Village/ Village Park.
A public survey was held from February 22 to March 10. Parc du Village/ Village Park got nearly 53% of the vote.
The name was officially announced last week. Construction of Village Park should be completed by the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.