WIMCC urges investment in REM airport extension

With the province gradually coming out of confinement from the COVID 19 pandemic and life slowly readjusts, the WIMCC is looking forward to the safe reopening of Trudeau Airport.
The West Island of Montreal Chamber of Commerce (WIMCC) released a statement recently noting the importance of the airport within its territory as “more than 20 million passengers have passed through Montreal in their travels this past year.
“ It goes without saying that the tourism industry, which is on hiatus due to COVID-19, has a great economic impact on the development of Aéroports de Montréal (ADM).”
And while the tourist industry is likely to “not return to pre-crisis activity for a few months”, the WIMCC is hoping that the new REM project will extend from the airport to the VIA rails station, a distance of 700 metres.
The extension is something that Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau has also campaigned for numerous times, namely at a press conference in May 2019.
The seven hundred metre extension the city is requesting to connect the upcoming REM station with the current EXO, VIA and STM station located near the roundabout circle.
At the conference, Rouleau explained that the request for the extension was made in a 2016 report made by the city “but that point was either omitted or forgotten. The need is there and it will be done in the next five to fifteen years but at an increased cost where we have a great opportunity to have the extension built now.”
“Investing in the extension of the REM would have a great impact on our local economy which would be a great return on investment that would not be negligible,” said WIMCC Executive Director and President Joseph Huza.
(0) comments
