Over 250 children will recieve brand new backpacks and school supplies again this fall thanks to the West Island Mission's (WIM) 'sponsor a child' initiative.
West Islanders were called upon to donate $25.00 towards the initative in order to help children recieve the supplies that they need to begin the school year in September.
The event is sponsored by Brother School supplies and back packs were donated by Sydco and Converse.
Families in need were invited to register for the program in June.
On Saturday August 14th, the back packs were filled with supplies and ready for pick up at West Side Gathering on the corner of Tecumseh and Brunswick. The loaded back packs were seperated into grade levels as the needs of students based on their grade was also considered as part of the project.
"We've seen a huge increase in our database as the cost of living has gone up by 25%, many new families are now in need of support," WIM, Executive Director, Suzanne Scarrow, told The Suburban.
"The initiative allows kids to walk into the playing field in the same boat as their peers on equal grounds." Scarrow explained.
