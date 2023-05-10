When Amoti Furaha Lusi lost her husband to Covid-19 she was pregnant with her sixth child. Now she is suing the West Island health authority where she worked – where she also contracted the virus – for $2.3 million.
Lusi is alleging negligence on the part of the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal.
She and her husband both caught Covid-19 in 2020, shortly after the virus was officially declared a global pandemic. Her husband, Désiré Buna Ivara, died in May of that year.
At the time, Ivara, originally from Congo, had been working on a doctoral thesis in health and society at UQAM. Lusi found work at a CHSLD, the Centre d’hébergement Foyer, in Dorval.
Seniors residences were some of the hardest hit populations in the province during the pandemic
When one of her coworkers showed up to work with symptoms, at a time when the province was having trouble supplying health care workers with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Lusi says she alerted management. She says they ignored her concerns. Management is also named in the lawsuit, as is a coworker Lusi says ignored measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
She caught Covid, and then her husband caught the virus.
With six children to raise on her own, a GFundMe campaign had been set up, which did raise more than $115,000.
In an email to The Suburban the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal said “We would like, first and foremost, to offer our condolences to the family. As this is before the courts, we will not be offering any further comment.
