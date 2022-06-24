For over 14 years the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre, located on Du Barry in Kirkland, has been providing support in all its forms to cancer patients and their caregivers living anywhere in Canada. They recently launched a new and innovative service through which cancer patients, or those in their circle, can share their experience with family and friends.
It’s called OnCourage, and like everything else WICWC does, it’s available Canada-wide. The web page calls it a “communication hub of your cancer journey”. Users create their own custom, private webpage through which they can provide updates or request assistance from those close to them.
“We are thrilled to be launching OnCourage,” says WICWC founder and Executive Director Debbie Magwood, a cancer survivor herself. “It allows both patients and caregivers to streamline communication, request help when they need it most, and update friends and family in real-time, all on one user-friendly platform.” Whether you need help with meals, or a lift to a medical appointment, or if you just want to share updates and photos with loved ones, OnCourage allows you to do that easily, privately.
One user, Kaylee Miller, was only too eager to get on board. The 24-year old was diagnosed last year, and at first could understand why anyone would want to remember or even document suffering through cancer. But the tools available through OnCourage changed her mind. “Years from now,” she says, “I look forward to being able to look back through my OnCourage page and remember all that I’ve overcome.”
