The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC) held its second annual Challenge of the Brave fundraiser and raised just over $200,000.
WICWC has been providing services to those living with cancer, and their families – free of charge – for 15 years. The centre receives no government funding, so they depend on events such as these to finance the services they offer – what they call psychosocial cancer care, to address “the emotional, physical and spiritual challenges that come with a diagnosis.”
WICWC opened in Beaconsfield in 2008, but eventually moved to Kirkland. It is housed in a facility they call The House the Community Built. The services offered include Acupressure and other forms of physical therapy, Tai Chi, meditation, journaling, and more.
The Challenge of the Brave was kind of like The Amazing Race. There were 20 teams of participants taking part in 10 events all over the West Island. As with the popular reality show, each event, completed successfully, garnered a clue to the next one.
There were dance elements, obstacle courses, even karaoke singing.
Each team needed to raise $1,000 to qualify, but many raised more than that, with a total at the end of the day of $208,530.85.
They are already accepting applications for next year’s edition. And their annual golf tournament is coming up in September (last year’s raised $246,600).
