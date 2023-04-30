West Island Community Shares – celebrating its 25th anniversary this year – has announced it will be distributing a record-breaking $1.5 million to more than 40 local community groups on the West Island.
The organization has spent the last two-and-a-half decades raising money for several community groups and organizations. Over the past 25 years they’d invested more than $20 million dollars to West Island community organizations. Board President Frederica Jones said WICS is “thrilled to have reached this fundraising milestone, especially in our 25th year of serving the community. It is a true testament to the generosity and dedication of our donors, volunteers, and staff, who have worked tirelessly to support our mission of creating a stronger, more inclusive and healthy West Island community.”
The past year has seen significant increases in food prices leading some of the community’s most vulnerable to have to choose, sometimes, between paying their rent and feeding their families. WICS Executive Director Sophie McCann says the community really came through. “I’m grateful for the outpouring of support,” she says, highlight the donors and sponsors who have made this investment possible.
The money will mean that more than 40 organizations will receive substantial funding ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 in six key areas: supporting vulnerable populations, developing strong and resilient children and teens, fostering healthy bodies and healthy minds, empower women, providing basic necessities such as food and shelter, and supporting green initiatives.
