The West Island Association for the Intellectually Handicapped (WIAIH) is marking its 65th year. But unfortunately for those who attend their summer camp, rather than looking forward to a worry-free summer of celebration, the organization is concerned that staffing issues could curtail their sessions.
WIAIH was founded in 1958 by a group of parents who, in the absence of programs for children with intellectual disabilities at the time, wanted to do something to improve their children’s lives. In the early 1970s they started holding summer camps, sharing space with Camp Kinkora in St-Adolphe-d'Howard, just north of the city.
The overnight camp’s last session was in 2019. The following two years were, as with so many other organizations and events, stymied by the Covid-19 pandemic. This summer is their first year back. But the organization is having trouble finding staff.
“We were ready with a team for summer, 2020,” says Recreation Services Manager Tracy Wrench. “But then the pandemic hit.” They were finally given the green light to get back to camp last summer, but just didn’t have the staffing in place to do so. Wrench says they are hoping to get whatever staff they can “to be able to offer (camp) in some kind of capacity.”
A typical summer is four sessions of 13 days and nights. It’s a vacation for the participants, says Wrench, as well as a much needed break for parents.
Camp staff need to be at least 18-years-old. “Other than that, they need to be enthusiastic, reliable, and interested in working with this population.” Wrench stresses that they don’t need experience; WIAIH provides training and support, like first aid and CPR training, and general information as to the challenges that campers with intellectual disabilities might face, along with things like non-violent crisis intervention, no different from staffers at any other camp.
The camp experience for WIAIH campers – some of whom are adults with an intellectual age different from their chronological age – is also no different, says Wrench, from that of neurotypical campers: they are much more active in camp than they are at home, with swimming and boating, sports, music, arts & crafts, etc., and tuckered out by the end of the day. Also, WIAIH campers are not separated from the other groups who share the Kinkora space, whether during meals or activities.
For anyone who has worked at a summer camp, or who has been a camper, and remembers that bond that makes the last night of camp so emotional, the experience is the same at WIAIH camp. When the campers do get home, though, “the second they get off that bus in Pointe-Claire when we get back,” says Wrench, “they’re asking about next summer. What better compliment is there than that?”
Anyone who is interested in working for WIAIH’s summer camp can apply at recreation@wiaih.qc.ca.
