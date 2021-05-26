West Island English school personnel including guidance counsellors, dieticians, psychologists, administrative workers, speech pathologists and other professionals that provide services to the most vulnerable students in schools, participated in a demonstration last Wednesday that took place on the four corners of St-Jean and Hymus in Pointe-Claire with some 100 participants holding signs up to passing traffic. Horns could be heard honking non-stop as signs of support. “Things have to change NOW!” read the t-shirts, hats and some signs displayed by .
It is part of the ongoing efforts by public sector unions to draw attention to the lack of progress in contract talks with the provincial government, and the importance for non-teacher personnel for greater compensation. The demonstration was staged by LBPSB personnel mirroring similar protests by professionals from all English boards.
The message that a school is not only run by teachers, though equally important, was made abundantly clear when grade school and high school students remained home for the day, while the personnel was on strike.
“There are many sub-groups in education but we are not seen in the same light. In the negotiations, we are not receiving the same attention and respect.” Rebecca Berger told The Suburban.
‘’People will start leaving the educational system and seek work elsewhere if not fairly considered.” Melanie Forest said to The Suburban.
“Legault needs to wake up and give us what we deserve, we are just as important as everyone else in education. We are not ‘support’ workers. We are just as essential to the educational system as are other professionals.” Dominic Di Stefano, President of the Union of Professionals for West Quebec Anglophone Schools (SPPOQA) told The Suburban. “A third of professionals are thinking of leaving the school network for a reason other than retirement, mostly to move to the private sector. Parents will have to make the heart wrenching choice of either shopping for groceries or paying for the services that their child needs, and that is not acceptable.”
