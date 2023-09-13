The Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence held its 13th annual gold tournament last month, raising $505,000.
The event was held at the vaunted Royal Montreal Golf Club, and yielded a remarkable net profit of $505,000. Francis Scarpaleggia, MP for Lac Saint-Louis, was on hand, along with Michel Gibson, Mayor of Kirkland; Tim Thomas, Mayor of Pointe-Claire, and Georges Bourelle, Mayor of Beaconsfield.
CJAD 800 morning host Andrew Carter, a long-time supporter of the facility, played MC.
The tournament is one of the residence’s key fundraising events, bringing in a total of $4.1 million, over the last 13 years. The funds raised go a long way toward helping the residence provide care – free of charge – to those living with cancer, as they have been doing for just over two decades.
Executive Director Dale Weil paid tribute to attendees and sponsors, saying “we are deeply moved by the outpouring of community spirit and the remarkable generosity of our donors. This steadfast support propels our ongoing mission: to ensure that our patients experience their final days with dignity, surrounded by love, compassion, and the presence of cherished friends and family.”
