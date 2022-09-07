This past Aug. 19 marked three years since Teresa Dellar, founder of the palliative care residence that bears her name, passed away. On Aug. 29, the community came out for the 12th Annual Golf Tournament of the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence, generating $500,000.
The tournament is its signature event and main fundraiser. Over the 12 years it has pulled in $3.6 million, keeping Dellar’s dream alive.
The residence was founded in 2002, the first of its kind in Montreal, and has grown over the past 20 years to encompass a community of over 5,200 patients and their families. Dellar’s dream was to build a place where cancer patients could live out their final days with dignity and peace. The tournament and other fundraising events throughout the year help keep that dream alive.
“This is a very special year for us,” said Executive Director Dale Weil, just weeks away from the residence’s actual anniversary. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we can continue our mission: ensuring our patients are living their last days with dignity, surrounded by love, compassion, family and friends.”
