There are well upwards of 1.5 million Montrealers who do not have access to a family doctor, and that includes West Island residents. But the region’s health network, the CIUSSS West Island, is offering what they hope is a solution, at least for some.
It’s a new phone service called the Primary Care Access Point, or Guichet Accès Première (GAP).
The service was launched at the beginning of the month with a goal toward matching up a family physician or other health service provider with those in need, beginning with the more vulnerable age groups. For now, that means children up to age 17, and seniors 60 and up. If they are registered with the Quebec Family Doctor Finder, the service is available to them, and will extend to other age groups gradually throughout the summer.
The goal, the CIUSSS West Island said, is to be able to offer “equitable access to frontline care and services.”
It starts with a phone call to 514-693-6663 wherein a service provider from the GAP will do a health assessment, and then direct you to the proper health professional. The service is open Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and weekends and holidays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
If you do not have a family doctor, register with the Quebec Family Doctor Finder, or the GAMF, and then visit the website for the Prime Care Access Point.
