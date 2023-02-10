The 23rd edition of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Island Valentine’s Day Breakfast is on!
The annual event benefiting the BBBSWI was, like so many other community events, on hiatus for two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year’s event will take place at Jack Astor’s Sources Blvd location in Dorval from 6:00-10:00 on Valentine’s Day morning.
A donation at the door gets you a free breakfast. So you get not just a full belly, but a full heart knowing you’ve helped the BBBSWI.
To learn more about the organization, and other ways that you can help, whether you can make it to the breakfast or not, visit their website at https://westisland.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.
There will be a raffle. You can buy a rose for your love. And there will be other gifts available for purchase, and a photo booth, along with items donated by Patisserie Dolce Francesco, St-Viateur, Gourmet by Design, Scrumpchies, and L’Oeufrier’s Dollard-des-Ormeaux location.
