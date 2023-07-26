Montreal radio legend Marc Denis refers to himself as “Marc in the Dark,” even when talking about last April’s ice storm, when millions of Montrealers lost power, including thousands on the West Island, where he lives with Sandi, his wife of 46 years.
His home office in Kirkland looks like an old radio studio, with CD towers that look like they might once have held “carts,” the cartridge tapes that played music and commercials. The room is festooned with Beatles posters and memorabilia, a lava lamp, cassette tapes, and a CKGM “mic flash” from his time at the radio station (which is now TSN 690).
Denis was at CKGM at a time when announcers moved quite easily between French and English. They also played French artists – Beau Dommage, Harmonium, Pagliaro, Patsy Gallant, Diane Tell – until the CRTC drove a wedge deeper into the two solitudes, despite the demographic realities of Montreal radio (CKGM’s listeners were 40% Francophone). He grew up in both languages, and considers himself bilingual and bicultural. So broadcasting in both languages satisfied a dream of bringing the two solitudes together through radio.
Over the course of a career that included stints at CJFM, CKAC, and CKOI, with some TV along the way, Denis has amassed the kinds of stories that radio announcers love to tell, and fans love to hear. It seemed only logical to write not one, but two books: Mais Oui Tell You Some Stories in English, and On Jase, Mais Oui, in French – puns intended.
Denis has been a West Island resident for most of it: 21 years in Kirkland, 20 in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, and 13 in Dorval (“on the street right behind Chenoy’s, which was an A&W back in the early days.”).
He acknowledges that radio is not what it once was, that it’s lost some of its character. He talks about coming up in a time “when radio was radio.” And, like so many others, he is concerned about the state of today’s music. But he doesn’t spend a lot of time lamenting radio’s impending demise.
Denis jokes that writing the book took 60 years. In truth, the writing was a way to mitigate the stress of the pandemic, and the pain of losing both of his parents, as well as his father-in-law.
The book includes stories of his meeting celebrities: Paul McCartney, Boy George, Jann Arden, Micky Dolenz, and others, of gunmen breaking into the station through the ceiling, and the high jinks announcing the first winner of “Montreal’s Most Popular School” (Bialik High School, 1979).
He did work in Toronto, briefly, but came back home, working what he refers to as his last radio job with Corus in 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.