With candidates from all the major parties vying for Robert-Baldwin, here is what you need to know about the riding.
Robert-Baldwin comprises Dollard des Ormeaux and part of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, and has been a Liberal riding for over 50 years. Carlos Leitão won the riding in the last election with over 73% of the vote.
With a population of 76,860 – 55,075 of whom are registered voters – there are 21,470 families in the riding, 48.3% of whom identify as English-speaking households. Less than 20% are Francophones.
The Liberal candidate is Brigitte Garceau who is a lawyer specializing in family law and a senior partner at Robinson, Sheppard, Shapiro. She has wide experience in Liberal politics having served as vice president francophone of the Liberal Party of Canada. Very active in local charities, she is president of the board of directors of the West Island Women’s Shelter, was chair of the Youth Committee of West Island Community Shares and was a board member of Centre Bienvenue, all playing a large role in the Robert-Baldwin riding. A recipient of the Queen’s Medal for Community Service, she has been a West Island resident for some 30 years.
Restaurateur Maïté Beaudoin is running for the Coalition Avenir Quebec. Beaudoin is a graduate of l’Institut de tourisme et d’hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ), and is the owner of the Yuzu Sushi location in Chambly.
Québec Solidaire candidate Marieve Ruel is a teacher and a healthcare administrator who is passionate about the environment. She feels that the QS is the only party prepared to deal with the climate crisis.
The Conservative Party’s Axel Lellouche is a licensed financial advisor and owner of Services Gestavie, a private insurance firm. Originally from Paris he is a long-time resident of DDO.
In announcing his candidacy for the Parti Québécois on Facebook, Alix Martel aligned himself with the historical Robert Baldwin, “neither a natural politician, nor a great intellectual,” but a moral leader. Martel writes that the push for sovereignty needs to be inclusive. “That is my wish for the citizens of Robert-Baldwin,” he says, “an inclusive society where everyone counts.”
DDO resident Jonathan Gray is running for the Canadian Party of Quebec. He is a high school teacher who had run for the federal NDP in 2019, going up against long-time Liberal MP Francis Scarpaleggia in Lac-Saint-Louis.
Qaiser Choudhry is a real estate developer running for the Bloc Montreal. He considers himself a social activist with strong connections to the South-Asian community. He has been involved with the Overseas Pakistani Global Foundation and the Red Coalition, an organization that fights racism and discrimination.
The Green Party’s David MacFarquhar is another newcomer to politics. He is a graduate of engineering and biophysics with a strong passion for the environment who joined the party with the hopes of enacting faster change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.