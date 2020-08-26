The majority of parents are sending their children back to school, however the majority of parents also expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s approach.
In a survey conducted by The Suburban with 125 respondents, it was determined that 75% of respondents have decided to send their children back to school. Of the families who have decided to send their children back, 70% of them expressed that having been given the option for virtual learning — they would have kept their children at home.
“Basically, we were not given a choice in the matter.” One mother said to The Suburban. In different words, the majority of parents expressed the same sentiment.
According to the survey, 12% of parents have signed up for homeschooling.
Only 2% of respondents received medical notes to by August 22nd to allow for virtual learning.
The remaining 11% of parents remain undecided for a number of reasons, with over 50% of those in that category waiting for a doctor’s appointment or confirmation to allow for virtual learning options due to medical conditions surrounding their households.
One mother waiting for her family’s medical appointment, wrote to The Suburban, to express her concerns. “It is very stressful that we have to choose between health and school.” Several parents in her category, expressed the same type of anxiety.
Of the 75% sending their children back to school, 30% expressed a certain level of optimism and feeling of confidence, if not in their government, but for the most part in the staff members working in the schools.
“I have prepared my child to follow measures throughout the summer months, and regardless of their grade level, they do have the option to wear masks.” A mother of a grade 4 student said to The Suburban. “As always, our teachers will do everything in their power to keep our children safe.”
Many parents expressed their concerns for the health and safety of school staff.
Less than 2% of respondents, commented that they have confidence in the government measures and overall decision making in the back to school process.
The social aspect of their children’s lives is a major concern for ALL parents; however, many parents expressed that according to their perception of what “back to school” looks like in the current format delivered by the government, by force, presents them with an impossible decision to make — choosing between their child’s mental health or physical health.
“Justin Trudeau is being given the opportunity to decide whether or not to send his kids to school in Ontario – I would like for him to stand up for all Canadians and make sure that we have the same courtesy as extended to him and his family by his Province.” One mother commented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.