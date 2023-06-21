Vadele Djokou Mbounou is a Grade 11 student at Westwood High School Senior in St-Lazare. She’s got big plans with a small but sweet beginning. Last year Mbounou founded Vadele’s Sweets, selling the African snacks that she remembers from her childhood in Cameroon.
As an elementary school student, Mbounou found ways to earn pocket money, selling drinks on the street corner in the summertime, and going door-to-door washing cars for $10.
Her parents didn’t want her to get a job until after high school, preferring that she focus on her studies. But she wanted something to do during the summer, so Vadele’s Sweets was born.
Mbounou remembers the first time she tasted the groundnut sweets – fried peanuts coated in sugar and cinnamon – that would become a Vadele’s Sweets staple. “I absolutely fell in love with it. It was something that I could never, ever forget.” The snacks were not available in Montreal, so she decided “Why not learn how to make it on my own, and make it available for everyone else?”
Her parents were very supportive from the get-go, driving her around to make deliveries either to African shops or to individual customers. They also put up the money to get the business off the ground, and mentored her. But the real work, making the sweets, is, so far, a one-woman job, including the packaging and labelling.
Her peers at Westwood High were surprised to learn that the 16-year-old had started a business, but they were very supportive. Her first customers were African, from within her community. So she was a bit tentative about bringing her confections to a wider, non-African market. She need not have worried. “I realized that it’s just a snack that tastes really good, not only for Africans.” One of her goals, now, is “to normalize African snacks within different cultures.”
Mbounou has only vague memories of her brief life in Cameroon. What she does remember is how food was a big part of the culture. “It reminds me of a feeling of home. And of course that’s what I feel with my family here. But in Cameroon it’s a much bigger feeling.” And it’s because of that connection to her Cameroonian culture that Mbounou hopes to bring her snacks to that wider market.
Mbounou will move on to Dawson College next year. She would like to eventually study law. And although Dawson does have a law program, she wants to study Social Sciences to give herself a broader education before immersing herself in law. But she also wants to keep Vadele’s Sweets going.
Along with the groundnut sweets, she makes shredded coconut, also fried with sugar and cinnamon, and sweet plantain chips. Right now the snacks are available on her Instagram, @vadelessweets, and in five stores, including Vaudreuil’s Marché Hilda, Chateaugauy’s Marché Long Mango, and Lasalle’s Marché Paradis. Most of the stores that sell her wares are African shops, but she is working on getting her products into other stores.
