West Island's Carrefour Jeunesse-Emploi will be moving to a new locale at 52 Hymus Boulevard near Sources Boulevard in Pointe-Claire from its current office at 225-F Hymus near St-Jean Boulevard.
During the relocation period from Spetember 24th - October 1st, the organzation will continue offering services via telephone. It will remain open for in-person services until Sept. 24.
The organization decided to remain in the heart of the West Island in order to ensure accessibility for its clientele.
The new location will be reacheable by STM bus lines 209 and 72 and is within walking distance of the future REM station slated to be built near the corner of Sources and Hymus.
The organization supports young adults, aged 16 to 35, in job searches, school returns and social re-integration. The programs offered are free and available in both English and French.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.