“Please note that the flu vaccine does not offer protection against COVID-19 and does not worsen COVID-19 symptoms in case of infection,” says a release on the website for the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal. “It is recommended,” the release adds, “that you receive both a flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine.”
The West Island health network’s annual flu vaccine campaign began a few days ago. They are recommending that those who are eligible get both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine.
The campaign is called The Flu Still Exists, and comes soon after the Quebec government held a news conference to remind Quebeckers that COVID-19 still exists as well, and that precautions are recommended.
Both are now available, free of charge and by appointment through Clic Santé, for children between 6 months and 17 years old with chronic illnesses, adults with chronic illnesses, pregnant women, and those over the age of 75.
Healthy children from 6 to 23 months are also eligible, as are healthy adults 60 to 74 years of age.
You can also get the vaccine if you are a health care worker, or if you live in the same household as children younger than 6 months old, or with someone with high risk of hospitalization, and their caregivers.
The website also assures residents who may want to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines that “There is no delay needed between the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine.”
For more information about how to make an appointment and where to get your vaccine(s), visit https://ciusss-ouestmtl.gouv.qc.ca/en/care-services/vaccination/flu-vaccine-influenza.
