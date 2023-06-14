The fourth edition of West Island Takes a Knee took place last Sunday in Pointe Claire’s Valois Park. As always, Allison Saunders, one of the two organizers, was at the helm, addressing the crowd with her trusty megaphone.
After attending a similar event in NDG soon after the start of the Covid-19 lockdown, Saunders decided, along with her friend Kathleen McAdams, to hold one for the West Island. At the time the event garnered praise in the House of Commons from Lac-Saint-Louis MP Francis Scarpaleggia, who was at the inaugural event in 2020.
“I would like to congratulate the organizers,” Scarpaleggia said in Parliament at the time, for bringing the community, including young children, together “to take part in such an inspiring show of community solidarity for ending systemic racism.”
Saunders said she couldn’t have asked for a better day, weather-wise, but turnout could have been better. She described the crowd as decent. “But the right people were there,” she said, including Scarpaleggia and former Pointe-Claire mayor John Belvedere.
The message of West Island Takes a Knee has morphed over the last four years. She tries to give each edition a theme. This year’s was Remembering the Past, and for Saunders and McAdams that included West Islanders who did not make it through the pandemic, as well as victims of racialized violence.
Saunders tells The Suburban that she did get some pushback promoting this year’s event, with at least one Facebooker posting the oft-repeated objection that “all lives matter.” But Saunders countered with the mantra that all lives will matter when Black lives matter.
Saunders agrees that it’s important to remember that taking a knee is not kneeling to something, but a refusal to stand for racism, police brutality, and racialized violence.
As far as the the Black Lives Matter message in Pointe Claire is concerned, Saunders says “it’s my story, and I have to figure out how to share that with people.” Aside from what she does professionally and politically, Saunders says “I just live here. I’m your neighbour. And I should be able to get along with you, and I should be able to talk to you.”
Before attendees took a knee, Allison stood on a park bench and told the crowd, “We’re a long way from making declarations of being an anti-racist city. But the key and the knowledge and the people are there to make that happen.”
“We can heal our community,” she said, “one conversation at a time.”
