West Islanders mourn the death of Bob Mironowicz

Bob Mironowicz, head of Quebec amateur football and a devoted supporter of Montreal’s Sun Youth organization, died on January 7th at the age of 68.
He was a football coach for forty years and served as head of Football Quebec. The association which oversees amateur football in the province, changed it's social media profile photo to that of Mironowiz and also added a background photo with the words "Robert 'Bob' Mironowicz - Thank you.”
In a lengthier commentary to express their mourning, Football Quebec wrote, “Your departure is a tragedy for the collective memory of our body, you who have been involved for more than 30 years in the board of directors. Few people will know all the influence you’ll have when it’s time to evaluate Quebec’s position in Football Canada.” The online statement read.
Mironowicz was involved with Sun Youth for 54 years and served as president of its Board of Directors from 2014 until the time of his death. "Bob was a go-getter who did not accept defeat and during his mandates as President of Sun Youth's Board of Directors, he put his talents to work to ensure the future of the organization. We will be eternally grateful to him,” Sun Youth wrote. A true lover of football, he also coached SYO football teams for four decades.
Having grown up in the Plateau, he lived in Kirkland since 1980. During his athletic career, he played football at Vanier College and St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia.Mironowiz coached youth teams in the West Island and he became president of the Lakeshore Football Association (LFA).
Both his sons, Tim and Scott, were coached by their father at LFA and Mironowicz continued coaching at the association 20 years after they moved on.
"To stay 20 years after your sons are gone is just exceptional," LFA president, Ted Stote wrote.
Mironowicz is survived by his wife Jennifer, and his two sons Tim and Scott.
