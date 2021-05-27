West Islanders called upon to unite against racism

Youth Stars and Overture with the Arts launched an invitation to the community to stand together in a peaceful demonstration to denounce racism.
The rally will take place at Pierrefonds Community High School on June 12th at 1:00 pm.
The organizers aim to promote unity, inclusivity, diversity and equity amongst all cultures, including marginalized and BIPOC communities.
The event will also highlight the recent spikes in Anti-Semitism, Asian hate crimes as well as Anti-Black racism.
The event will feature speeches and performances by members of the new vanguard of young decision makers and stakeholders.
An official ‘kneeling’ photo will be taken at the end of the event, to further promote the message of unity and solidarity.
