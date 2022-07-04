The West Island Women’s Shelter - greater Montreal’s largest - received a remarkable gift from Suzy Shier’s Le Chateau division of 1000 outfits - dresses and suits - to be used for the women WIWS serves and sold off to raise much needed funds. It was the idea of Franco Rocchi, Senior Marketing Director of Suzy Shier, who has been involved with WIWS since his days as Executive Vice-President of Le Chateau. His community involvements have made Franco one of the city’s most engaged corporate citizens. The Charity Sale will take place this Saturday, July 9th from 10am to 4pm at Westview Church, 16789 Pierrefonds Blvd.
Anyone wishing to make a contribution to the Shelter can go to WIWS.CA or call 514.620.4845. All funds go for the expansion of the Shelter’s physical space and the broadening of its full range of services. The Shelter has handled 14,000 calls in the past year up from last year’s 9000 and It also delivers 140 hours of counselling services per week through its External Services aside from its acute and long-term Shelter facilities.
