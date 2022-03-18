West Island warming shelter to close

The "Halte Transition" Warming Shelter operating in Pierrefonds-Roxboro since December 2020, will be closed on June 30th.
Without urgently needed additional funding and a secured location, it will not be possible for a replacement shelter to re-open in another location in time for June.
The shelter was scheduled to evacuate the premises on March 31st, however additional funding made it possible for it to continue operating until end of June.
"We tried to find another location to no avail," AJOI Executive Director Tania Charron said to The Suburban.
The facility currently housed at 5100 Château-Pierrefonds Avenue, is owned by CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, and is one of two sites being considered for a future rehabilitation centre to care for special needs clientele, particularly individuals on the autism spectrum.
"I have fifty employees and I never know if they have a job in a month. As for the users, we cannot follow through on long-term support without knowing how long we will be around for," Charron explained.
"This shows the lack of leadership by the Montreal Mayor in putting in place a decent plan for our city's homeless population so that the service sites have more than a year to operate," City councillor and opposition critic for homelessness and youth, Benoit Langevin told The Suburban. "Halte Chaleur is one of the many shelters being pushed to operate at short term capacity."
"The ongoing short term 'solutions' places the organization in such an unstable reality, making it hard to keep employees in working conditions that make sense." Langevin added.
According to Charron, without long term funding, securing a long term location is not possible, as there is no guarantee that the rent will be covered. "We cannot commit to a long term lease because we have no long term funding."
Langevin shares Charron's concern for the West Island's shelter as well as the majority of shelters in Montreal that are forced to operate with the same dilemma. "We need the city to locate areas where there can be long term planning in order to reduce the number of people living in a state of homelessness. They need stability in order to gain stability and in order for individual issues to be addressed properly such as applying for medicare, receiving treatment for mental health, job searching and transitioning into housing."
The West Island Warming Shelter in Pierrefonds currently offers room for 25 people per night. Users have access to showers as well as snacks and beverages. According to Charron, 315 individuals experiencing homelessness have benefited from the shelter's services since December 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.