West Island warming shelter marks one year

Action Jeunesse de l’Ouest-de-l’Île (AJOI) and Ricochet marked the the West Island Halte-Transition warming shelter's first anniversary.
Since December 19, 2020, the shelter has provided the West Island's vulnerable population with basic neccesities.
Accomodations including a bed, warm coffee and snacks are available 7 days a week from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Over 5,400 meals were served since it's opening.
Intervention workers also operate a shuttle service that provides transport to persons experiencing homelessness to the stopover in the evening and to other resources in the morning. More than 345 accompaniments to the shelter were provided with the shuttle.
The stopover is the only reception and emergency service currently available between the western end of the island and downtown Montreal. West Islanders made up 84% of the 160 total number of individual visits served in the last year.
Eight people found permanent accommodations with the help of psychosocial workers at the shelter.
"We are really proud of finally operating the first shelter in the West Island, however it is important to mention that there is still work to be done. We need a 24/7 ressource to adequately respond to the needs of the vulnerable population." AJOI Executive Director, Tania Charron said to The Suburban.
