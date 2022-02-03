West Island vaccine clinics open for walk-in

Three West Island COVID-19 vaccination clinics are now accepting walk-ins, until doses run out.
The clinics are continuing to service appointments made via Clic Santé and are also accepting those who wish to recieve a dose to show up without an appointment.
Vaccination clinics accepting walk-ins on the territory covered by the West Island CIUSSS are:
Dollard-des-Ormeaux Civic Centre
12001 De Salaberry Boulevard
Dollard-des-Ormeaux, H9B 2A7
Dollard-St-Laurent Sports Centre
707 75th Avenue (corner of De La Vérendrye Boulevard)
LaSalle, H8R 3Y2
Gerry-Robertson Community Centre
9665 Gouin West Boulevard (corner of Sunnybrooke Boulevard)
Pierrefonds/Roxboro, H8Y 1R4
