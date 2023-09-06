Ambulance response times in Montreal are not what they should be. On the West Island they’re worse, according to Hal Newman.
After four decades as a paramedic, and a firefighter, in 2021 Newman founded The Last Ambulance to expose the problems that plague emergency pre-hospital care in Quebec.
Ambulance response times in Montreal are about 10 minutes from the time a 911 call is made. On the West Island it’s about 13 minutes.
Newman doesn’t blame Urgences-Santé. The problem, he says, is the pre-hospital care system, and the ministry that oversees it, that decides the number of ambulances and paramedics allotted for the service. Add to that the number of ambulances transporting patients to packed ERs – usually concentrated in the city core – leading to wait times for beds of an hour or more for patients who are not priority 1. During that time, says Newman, those ambulances are not replaced on the road, and not available to the West Island.
Urgences-Santé spokesperson Chantal Comeau agrees, but says they are working to remedy that. They will be launching a pilot project whereby paramedics, having seen to a patient’s immediate needs, can leave the patient at triage, as long as the nurse has all the proper information, and head back out on the road.
Comeau says they also implemented a pilot “co-evaluation” project whereby paramedics can treat non-emergency patients at home.
As for firefighters being first responders, Newman points out that they’re more localized, which is why their response times are around 7 or 8 minutes. But it’s too easy, he says, for Urgences-Santé to defend their own response times by leaning on first responders. They do indeed save lives, says Newman. “If you’re having an anaphylactic reaction and a firefighter with an Epipen is there in seven minutes, your life is saved. If you’re having an opioid OD and a firefighter gets some Narcan up your nose, they just saved your life.” They have defibrillators and do lifesaving CPR. The problem is when a patient requires more acute care.
“First responders have 100 hours of training. Paramedics have three years of CEGEP,” Newman points out. “If I’m fighting for my breath in respiratory distress, with all due respect to the fire crews, I want a paramedic.”
That’s why the system needs changes.
“There are already some Urgences-Santé paramedics who are firefighters,” he says. “Let them operate at their skill level,” like they do in some parts of the U.S., where a paramedic working a ladder truck is still a paramedic and can operate as one. In other cases, ambulances are parked at fire stations. There is no reason we can’t have that here, says Newman.
Urgences-Santé says their response times are improving. Comeau highlighted some of the changes they’re making to create more efficiency, implementing rapid intervention vehicles, optimizing services to dispatch ambulances faster, and hiring more paramedics. So far, this year, says Comeau, they’ve hired 50 new paramedics. Their goal is to have 100 by the end of the year.
Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told The Suburban that his city is lucky to have its Emergency Medical Services, which arrives at a local emergency first.
“Our response time is usually between one to three minutes, often it’s as fast as under a minute depending on where the call is, and that gives the opportunity for the patient to be stabilized while Urgences-Santé is on its way,” he explained. “It’s very, very important. And of course we want ambulance times to be faster, the faster the better.”
With files from Joel Goldenberg.
