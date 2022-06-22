West Island teen pleads guilty to murder

Last February the West Island community reacted in the only way it could – with shock, sadness, and confusion – when 16-year-old Lucas Gaudet was stabbed by another teen near St. Thomas High School in Pointe Claire. There had been an altercation. But no one had imagined it would end with one teen dead, and another pleading guilty to murder.
Earlier this month the 16-year-old arrested for the crime was sentenced to three years in detention, and two years of community service – five years in total for second degree murder and aggravated assault. The sentencing was recommended by both the prosecution and the boy’s defence lawyer.
The incident occurred in the afternoon of February 8 near the corner of Broadview and John-Fisher in Pointe Claire. One other teen had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Hence the aggravated assault charge.
Losing a child is a horror no parent should ever have to face. But rather than anger, Gaudet’s mother, Lynne Baudouy, expressed forgiveness along with her grief. She doesn’t see her son’s murderer as a hardened criminal, but as a frightened child himself. And she says her instinct, as a mother, was to want to comfort him. And although she does feel the sentence is not commensurate with the crime, she says she hopes for the boy’s rehabilitation and reintegration into society.
