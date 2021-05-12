West Island teen Jesse Briscoe along with Canadian track star Andre De Grasse are inviting Canadian kids coast-to-coast to join in on a Virtual Challenge called “RACE WITH ME”.
Young Canadians are encouraged through the campaign to hit their local tracks from May 1 to June 25, for a 400-meter run. Participants are then encouraged to go back weekly to improve their run time. Family members from the same household can record times and capture photos and videos to be shared online.
Net proceeds from donations will go to youth mental health charities, such as Kids Help Phone, through the Andre De Grasse Family Foundation.
“I was frustrated from sports being cancelled like many other Canadians, so I came up with this idea to implement an eight-week program to get young Canadians moving.” 14-year old Jesse Briscoe told The Suburban.
Briscoe participates in cross country running, soccer and basketball regularly. With the restrictions on sports as a result of COVID-19, he became concerned that young people such as himself may be feeling the same way that he did and with the help of his father, he decided to do something about it.
His father enthusiastically supported his initiative, taking it to the next level.
“We hired Steve Wallace, former director of Pan Am games and created a website to bring the project to life. Andre De Grasse was very excited to get on board with this project and together we made it happen, for the youth,” Jesse’s father, Rob Briscoe told The Suburban. “The second wave was such a down and I saw the impact on my children, spending more time on their devices. With this, we are hoping to transform the emotional and psychological effects from COVID restrictions by encouraging physical activities and get Canadian kids feeling happy again.”
Over 1,000 participants have joined in the race and the number is growing as the campaign unfolds.
Although originally intended for youth Canada-wide, participants aged 2-80 have signed up sharing videos of their 400-meter accomplishments.
“This is an activity that is very accessible to Canadians that want to get moving.” Briscoe said.
Jesse and his father are running at the John Rennie track each Saturday and hope to see some familiar faces participating in the individual race.
