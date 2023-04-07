Despite this morning’s announcement by Hydro-Quebec that power will be restored to most of the remaining 800,000 victims of the ice storm outage, large parts of the West Island remain without power and are not on the list for restoration today. Some 35% of Quebecers without power are in the West End and West Island of Montreal.
West Island municipalities have organized warming centres and points of service where those without power can get warm, charge their phones and in some cases get food.
The Community Centre in the civic centre of Dollard-des-Ormeaux: will be open from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm to let residents warm up or charge their phones. However, there is no access to food at the Civic Center. This may change as the situation develops. Similar services are available at the following locations:
• Centennial Plaza
• Galerie Des Sources
• Marché de l’Ouest
• IGA
• Fairview Pointe-Claire
A residents’ drop-in centre is set up as well at the Pierrefonds Sportplexe (14700 Pierrefonds Blvd, Pierrefonds) today from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be access to sanitary facilities as well as the opportunity to recharge electronic devices and use the wireless network.
These sites welcome anyone who needs to warm up, eat or charge their electronic devices.
Robert-Baldwin MNA Brigitte Garceau has also passed on Hydro and various municipalities and agencies safety tips for those without power. They include not bringing your barbecue inside the house. Barbcues can cause carbon monoxide poisoning in interior spaces. The same goes for any other propane gas appliance. Avoid nonessential travel.
If you must take your car, be alert and stop at all non-functioning traffic lights. If there are electrical wires on the ground, stay away from them. Contact emergency services as soon as possible. To find out if you should throw away or keep your food, click on the following link:
Quels aliments jeter après une panne de courant ou une inondation | Gouvernement du Québec (quebec.ca) (https://www.quebec.ca/sante/alimentation/salubrite-des-aliments/conserver-jeter-panne-courant-inondation)
