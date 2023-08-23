Hypertec had promised to build sustainably, plant trees, and protect wildlife, hoping to allay environmentalists’ concerns over the fate of the Technoparc greenspace near Trudeau Airport. But it wasn’t enough. The West Island-based IT company that was planning to build its global headquarters on the Technoparc space, has announced that it has offered to sell its land on the contentious site to the City of Montreal.
As reported in The Suburban last June, more than 200 scientists and environmentalists had signed a letter to the media calling on the city and the company to consider the future of the land, and the damage that developing it would cause. Despite the company’s promises, and its awarded reputation as a sustainable company, it has decided to move on, if their offer to sell is accepted.
A Hypertec spokesperson says the company has found a new site for their global headquarters, a site it had considered before settling on the Technoparc space. The seller has apparently approached them with a new offer. Hypertec decided to take the offer, contingent on the sale of their present site to the City.
It bought the land back in April for approximately $30 million. It is prepared to sell it for the same amount. In other words, not for profit. The Plante administration is said to be considering the offer. The new site is near the current site, but is not an environmentally-protected area. Hypertec does say, however, that if Montreal does not buy the land, it will still go ahead with its original plans on the land that they own in the Technoparc.
The land slated by the Plante administration for a proposed nature park does not include the land currently owned by Hypertec. So groups fighting to protect the area, like the Green Coalition and Technoparc Oiseau, are cautiously optimistic, and have even asked Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette to step in, as he has promised to do for the wetlands in Hudson.
