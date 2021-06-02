West Island Round-Up

KirklandTOWN COMMITS TO FIGHT FOR BILINGUAL STATUS: The town recently released a statement in light of Quebec’s proposed Bill 96, which allows cities with less than 50 percent English mother tongue residents to pass a resolution to maintain their bilingual status. “The reopening of the language debate...raised many questions, in particular with regards to the opportunity for municipalities officially recognized as bilingual cities, of which the Town of Kirkland, to maintain their bilingual status. Looking back at the history of our fair city, one cannot but notice that the French and the English languages have always coexisted in harmony. Over the years, leaders who have succeeded one another at the head of the city, have diligently recognized bilingualism as forming an integral part of the everyday life of the Kirkland community, even before the incorporation of the municipality. Kirkland takes great pride in providing all of its services to the public in both official languages. Rest assured that the Kirkland Town Council will do everything in its power to ensure that the city maintains its bilingual status and will, in due time, take all necessary steps to use the enabling provisions of Bill 96, including the impending adoption of a resolution to this end.”
Baie D’UrfeTOWN HALL TO BE RESTORED FOR $2.8 MILLION:
In a recent announcement to residents, the town of Baie-D’Urfé plans to restore its town hall for an estimated $2.8 million. The 109-year-old building located on Lakeshore Road was erected in 1875. According to the city, the building requires structural repairs and updates to facilities in order to regain function. Originally a family-owned farmhouse also known as the Charles Saint-Denis House, it was donated to the town in 1912 by James Morgan II, who purchased the building three years prior in 1909. Morgan was the president of the Henry Morgan Company, later bought by the Hudson Bay Company, in the early 20th century. The town’s highway-exit road, named after Morgan, intersects at the town hall building on Lakeshore Road.During a virtual announcement of the renovation project presented to citizens – Baie D’Urfé Mayor Heidi Ektvedt spoke about the property’s history, saying that “this parcel of land was deeded to us with over ten-thousand square feet of lakefront property. The surrounding land was deeded to be kept as public park space, free for citizens’ use. And with this deed, the land and town hall were to be maintained by the town in perpetuity as a suitable town hall.” The project includes plans to restore the exterior façade and upgrade the interior so that the facility can again serve its intended purpose for which it was donated. Town council meetings are currently held at other locations, often at a community hub across the street called Fritz Farm. In order to serve its original purpose, Ektvedt told citizens that “The plan is to restore the town hall’s grand room so that it can once again accommodate council meetings and other public gatherings. It was once a very welcoming space for residents for public meetings, but today — it cannot function for public meetings and the grand room remains largely unused.” she said.
Pointe-ClaireHISTORICAL SOCIETY WANTS ICONIC WINDMILL RESTORED:
The Pointe-Claire Historical Society (PCHS) wants to see Pointe Claire’s windmill restored.The structure was severely damaged by a storm nearly two years ago, which caught the eye of citizens and area visitors. The windmill was in need of significant repairs prior to the storm, but gained attention when the vanes were torn apart by the storm. Constructed in 1709-1710, the windmill is located on private land owned by the Catholic Diocese of Montreal and it represents Pointe-Claire as it is the city’s logo. PCHS raised $30,000 to contribute to the restoration and is prepared to raise more money via fundraising. The fundraising was put on pause, as the city has yet to come to an agreement with the Diocese. “We are happy to become involved and help with private fundraising,” spokesperson for the Pointe-Claire Historical Society Andrew Swidzinski said to The Suburban. PCHS began advocating for repairs to the windmill in 2000 when it was founded by Claude Arsenault. According to the city, negotiations began with the windmill’s previous owners, St-Joachim Parish, in 2014, however several years later with changes in the city’s leadership and changes in ownership of the land as well as the new owners’ administrative changes — the windmill restoration project appears to remain in limbo. In 2000, then Mayor Bill McMurchie set aside $500,000 to spend towards the restoration of the windmill, but the project never got off the ground. “It has been on and off for 16 years,” Swidzinski explained. “Our hope is that they can come to an arrangement one way or another. The city could subsidize historical properties even if they are privately owned and the provincial government would normally cover up to half of the city’s contribution,” Swidzinski told The Suburban. Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere says that he is working on getting the issue resolved and wants to see the restoration take place during his mandate. With many obstacles slowing down the process, he has passed a resolution for the Minister of Cultural Affairs to get involved. “The site was declared as historical, so we are asking them to help us apply pressure on the Diocese to get an agreement finalized,” Belvedere told The Suburban.
OUTDOOR POOLS: The city announced, “in partnership with the outdoor pool associations, the details of the 2021 summer season for the seven outdoor pools, which will run from June 12 to August 19. Registration began on Saturday, May 29. In addition to recreational swimming, the associations are planning to offer several activities, including swim team, swimming lessons and aquafitness classes, while following measures in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus. For the 2021 season, pools will be reserved exclusively for Pointe-Claire residents and the 2019 and 2020 members. Memberships are available as an individual ($40/resident, $50/non-resident) or family ($160/residents, $200/non-resident). Membership costs have been reduced to reflect that capacities will be limited and that programming may be modified at any time in order to comply with government and Public Health directives. You can register for the pool of your choice. For more information on registration, consult the website for each pool. Note that wading pools, change rooms, barbecues, chalets and food services will be closed for the season, and it is suggested that you bring your own folding chair. Washrooms will be available upon request. Have a great summer!”
DorvalFANTASTIC CREATURES EXHIBIT: The city announced that the Fantastic Creatures of Quebec exhibition takes place until Oct. 31 at the Dorval Museum of Local History and Heritage, 1850 Lakeshore Road. “The museum offers you a journey into the imaginary world of fantastic creatures told by the pen of Bryan Perro and illustrated by the drawings of Alex S. Girard,” says an announcement. “This exhibition features 10 unique and mysterious creatures whose stories will surprise you. Have you ever heard of the Dorval creature? During your visit to the museum, Alex the cryptozoologist invites you to follow him on a creative journey where only the imagination is required.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.