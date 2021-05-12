West Island Round-Up

West Island Community SharesDESPITE COVID WICS RAISES RECORD $1.4 MILLION: West Island Community Shares (WICS) announced a record-breaking $1.4 million distribution to the community following its annual fundraising campaign, known as the West Island Solidarity Fund. The Solidarity Fund was set up to provide financial support to community organizations, to meet the urgent needs of the community throughout the COVID-19 crisis and to provide crucial services during the recovery period. Three areas of vulnerability that needed additional support in the West Island became evident with the pandemic; at-risk families, vulnerable women and underrepresented cultural populations.The fund distribution committee recommended to add Maison Caracol, the West Island Women’s Shelter, the West Island Women’s Centre, as well as the West Island Black Community Association to the list of recipients of the funds raised. In addition to receiving financial support — all recipients benefit from a wide range of support provided by WICS’ vast network of volunteers.
New seed money has been generously awarded to WICS by the Trottier Family Foundation, Targray, as well as an anonymous donor to launch a new West Island Environmental Fund. The special fund will help support local green initiatives in the West Island.“I am in awe that we started the year losing more than 30% of our revenues due the cancellation of our events, and yet we end the year announcing a record-breaking $1.4M. Absolutely everyone was impacted by the pandemic, but not everyone was impacted financially. Those lucky enough stepped up in a way that no one could have anticipated. Not only have we kept all of our corporate partners, we have welcomed nine new ones, three new foundations, old donors have come back to us, and more than 600 new donors showed their empathy towards those in need. This is what solidarity looks like and we couldn’t be more grateful.” Sophie McCann, WICS Executive Director, wrote in a press statement.
Kirkland
TRIBUTE PAID TO OFFICER SLAIN OFFICER: Kirkland and other municipalities paid tribute April 29 to Agent André Lalonde on the 25th anniversary of his murder while on duty in Senneville, “two months short of his retirement after 30 years of service with the SPCUM (now the SPVM). Agent Lalonde was shot and fatally wounded during a routine investigation, leaving behind his wife and two children. In 2014, Kirkland paid tribute to Agent Lalonde and all members of the Armed Forces, police officers, firefighters and first responders who, in the course of their duty, risked their lives and made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the community, the province and Canada, by sponsoring a park bench in Beaconsfield’s Heroes Park as part of the 100th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. On April 29, 2021, the cities of Baie-D’Urfé, Beaconsfield, Kirkland, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue et Senneville presented a commemorative plaque and flowers to the family of Agent Lalonde. We offer our sincere condolences to his family.”
Pointe-ClaireCITY REPORTS $22.9 MILLION SURPLUS:Pointe-Claire Mayor, John Belvedere, tabled the results of the municipal administration’s 2020 financial report at a public Council meeting held on May 4th. The financial report shows an exceptional surplus of $22.9 million. “The year 2020 was a challenge due to the constraints caused by the pandemic. While continuing to prioritize the effectiveness and efficiency of our daily operations and the quality of our services for the benefit of all our citizens, we had to adapt our services, the planning of our culture, sports and leisure activities, our major special and community events, as well as the organization of our employees’ work,” Belvedere said. Strict resource management resulted in savings of $11.3 million. The remaining $11.6 million surplus resulted mainly from transfer taxes and taxes collected on new properties and financial assistance from the Québec government to support the amounts payable to the agglomeration of Montréal for 2021 in relation to the pandemic. “The years 2019 and 2020 were characterized by a record number of real estate transactions in the industrial park and in the residential sector, which generated an exceptional amount of transfer taxes. This once again confirms the strong interest in Pointe-Claire, particularly for its quality of life, range of services available to the population and strategic location,” Belvedere explained at the public council meeting. Belvedere plans to allocate the surplus to refinance and repay long-term debt, upgrade municipal buildings and continue actions to fight the emerald ash borer.
Despite the difficult circumstances brought on by the pandemic, several planned projects followed through including the construction of the new Baie-de-Valois chalet; the completion and inauguration of Tony-Proudfoot Park; the acquisition of a new municipal lot in the Pointe-Claire Village; road and infrastructure work on 14 streets; improvements to seven parks; the replacement of street lights with an LED system on the south service road of the Trans-Canada Highway; repairs and improvements to various municipal buildings; and the planned replacement of outdated machinery parts and vehicles with more environmentally friendly equipment. Additional outdoor recreation was offered by the city to citizens throughout the winter months. “Our administrative rigor enables us to guarantee a pleasant, quality and safe living environment for all our citizens, with an offer and range of public services, despite the pandemic. I would like to underscore the remarkable work accomplished by all the staff to obtain these results and thank the citizens for their patience and their confidence during these exceptional times that we are all experiencing,” Mayor Belvedere concluded.
DorvalTRASH SURVEY: The city announced that it is currently in the process of, figuratively and not literally, “rummaging through your trash,” via a survey to “to better assess your waste management habits” and “better improve the city’s waste management track record.” Topics include: “How often do you take out your organics bin to the curb?; What kind of waste do you throw into your green bin?;Do you take part in the leaf pickups organized each fall?” The city is urging residents to participate, saying filling out the survey “won’t be a waste of time! It should take no more than five-10 minutes and will greatly help the municipality to draw a realistic portrait of Dorval’s challenges.” The survey can be found at fr.surveymonkey.com/r/collectesdorval. The deadline to fill out the survey is May 21.
Dollard des Ormeaux
WOODHAVEN WORK: The city recently announced that “gas network renewal works on Woodhaven Street (including Woodhaven Crescent) [is being] performed by Energir (through Marathon Construction), [until] May 28, 2021. Road signs in accordance with the Ministère des Transports du Québec standards [are] in place, and flagmen will also be on site to direct road users.”
Beaconsfield
WATER NETWORK MAINTENANCE: The city is in the midst of work maintaining its water network — the work is taking place between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., began May 2 and will conclude July 31. “Starting May 2, operations [began] at night with the flushing of the main lines. This preparatory work... ensures the success of the complete one-way flushing of the territory. Despite all the precautions taken by the City, this operation can cause a slight drop in pressure accompanied by rust-coloured water. If this should occur, we recommend that you let the water run until it is clear. Carried out by Aqua Data, these operations take place between Sunday evening and Friday morning, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. The quality of drinking water will not be affected. This one-way rinsing operation removes deposits in the pipes and ensures the continued supply of good quality drinking water.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.