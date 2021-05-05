KirklandMAYOR’S 60th ANNIVERSARY MESSAGE: Mayor Michel Gibson noted that March 24 marked the “60th anniversary of the incorporation of our fair city. On behalf of the Town Council, I wish to take this opportunity to thank all Kirklanders, past and present, who, for the occasion, expressed to us their pride of belonging to the great family of Kirkland. In 2011, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Town’s incorporation, we published and distributed to all Kirkland households, a souvenir book outlining the first 50 years of history of the Town of Kirkland and of its pioneers. Copies of this commemorative book derived from your collective memories, are available in limited quantity. To ask for your copy, send us an email at communication@ville.kirkland.qc.ca. I extend an invitation to all Kirkland residents to keep on sharing with us their personal testimonies through written texts and photographs, to enrich our community’s collective memory and help us document the rest of Kirkland’s history.”
Dollard-des-OrmeauxHEBREW FOUNDATION SCHOOL LAUNCHES COVID-SAFE INITIATIVE:With challenges affecting the educational system as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hebrew Foundation School (HFS) in Dollard-des-Ormeaux found a way to work around the measures to provide students and their families with a program to promote a sense of togetherness. HFS is known to offer an enriched curriculum in three languages to a broad spectrum of learners, complemented by meaningful Jewish experiences that provide children with a strong foundation for academic and developmental success. For HFS, teaching their students to develop a sense of community is a fundamental part of its curriculum. “So much of what we do is hands-on experiences and we felt that it is important to connect,” HFS spokesperson Aviva Miller told The Suburban. Prior to the pandemic, grandparents were invited to attend Shabbat programs at school to follow the progress of their grandchildren’s education. During holidays, families were invited to participate in a variety of school activities.“The highlight during Jewish holidays is when kids get to get up and show their grandparents what they have learned.” The Shabbat program was moved onto the Zoom platform this year to ensure the safety of children as well as their grandparents while giving them an opportunity to carry out their traditions and to connect. The program allows the families to connect and experience a sense of togetherness.“The silver lining with the pandemic is that the grandparents who are usually away in the winter, can now also participate. Customs vary from family to family and this also gives children the opportunity to learn about diversity.” The program also serves to relieve in part the isolation experienced by senior relatives as a result of the COVID-19 regulations. After the group activity, the school also allows for one-on-one interactions between family members. “The kids love to share their grandparents with their friends. They really look forward to it.”
BeaconsfieldCITY PARTICIPATES IN COMPLIANCE AUDIT:The City of Beaconsfield will participate in a compliance audit on the best management practices for public tendering of municipal contracts, conducted by the Commission municipale du Québec (CMQ).The city states that it is always searching for ways to improve best management practices in order to reduce costs and enhance management performance. “The continuous improvement of management practices is in the best interest of our citizens. It allows us to optimize the provision, quality and validity of services, so that we can offer better for less to all tax payers,” Beaconsfield Mayor, Georges Bourelle said in a statement. The CMQ’s compliance audit seeks to determine the quality and reliability of Beaconsfield’s monitoring procedures for its public tenders for the execution of works, professional mandates and purchase of goods and services published on Québec’s official public sector electronic tendering service SÉAO (Système électronique d’appels d’offres). The audit procedures are intended to ensure that municipal activities and operations comply with government and municipal requirements specified by applicable laws, by-laws, policies and guidelines.”The audit of our practices in conjunction with the CMQ experts will hopefully allow us to add value to all aspects and, where possible, contribute to improve and upgrade the public tendering process for all municipalities in Québec,” Bourelle said.
DorvalJEWISH MUSIC LECTURE: A lecture in French (questions will be answered in English) entitled La musique juive : une musique multiple et insaisissable will take place Saturday, May 15, at 2 p.m. at the Dorval Library or via Zoom, depending on COVID-19 conditions. Admission is free, but registration is required by calling 514-633-4170 or appearing in person at the Dorval Library. “Composer, accordionist, music-therapist, singer, and former mathematician, Henri Oppenheim is a jack of all trades who has worked for 20 years in the field of Jewish music in Canada,” says the city announcement. “He has performed on all stages in Canada and abroad, from small venues to the Maison Symphonique de la Place des Arts. Here he offers a playful overview of klezmer music, which remains for many mysterious and intriguing.”
Pointe ClaireAQUATIC CENTRE ROOFING WORK: The city announced that roofing work above the six-lane pool started at the Aquatic Centre April 27 and will be completed by the end of September. “The work will involve repairing the roof infrastructure, replacing the skylights with energy-efficient models and adding sheet-metal cladding, which will extend the life of the roof. During the work, the pool will be closed for everyone’s safety. Recreational swim programming as of May 3 will continue in the 10-lane pool and the 25-yard pool. It should be noted that the work could be extended due to weather conditions, the evolution of the pandemic or other constraints.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.