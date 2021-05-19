West Island Round-Up

West Island Food InsecurityWEST ISLAND SOLIDARITY GARDENS ARE BACK: West Island Solidarity Gardens (WISG) are back this year following a successful first edition.West Island Community Shares, West Island Mission and Corbeille de pain collaborated to create the Solidarity Gardens initiative in the Spring of 2020 which provided fresh produce to other community organizations distributing in the West Island. This year, the initiative is joined with corporate partners and municipalities.The initiative rallies to support more than 750 West Island families facing food insecurity. Over the past year, the current COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the most vulnerable populations in the community. Food insecurity remains one of the main concerns for those who are isolated, sick or without work. Local food banks faced an increase of between 20% and 50% in the number of families requesting food baskets. “Food insecurity remains one of the top issues faced by members of our community. With COVID, that demand has increased and we tripled our production capacity this year with the support of our new partners.” Suzanne Scarrow, Executive Director, West Island Mission told The Suburban. “Food banks are changing their approach because our members understand the benefits of quality foods which includes fresh fruits and vegetables. We want to provide the best for our clientele.” This year, WISG is adding a balcony gardening solution in order to reach residents who do not have access to land but who still want to develop their green thumbs to help their community. In addition to the gardens in Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough, Dollard-des-Ormeaux will be adding 10 new gardens, while the City of Pointe-Claire will be planting a new Solidarity Orchard in memory of residents who have passed away from COVID-19.Funded by West Island Community Shares, this year’s harvest will be donated to the following food banks and local community organizations: West Island Mission, On Rock Community Services, West Island Assistance Fund, Corbeille de pain, Marché Solidaire A-Ma-Baie, and L’Équipe Entreprise along with six additional community organizations this year: YMCA Pointe-Claire, Centre Bienvenue, West Island Association for the Intellectually Handicapped, OMEGA Community Resources, Pierrefonds Community Project, and AJOI’s shelter (Halte Transition de l’Ouest-de-l’Île)
VaudreuilWEST ISLANDERS TO ADOPT 119 RESCUED DOGS FROM MEXICO: West Islanders were looking forward to the arrival of 119 rescued dogs that arrived at Trudeau Airport from Mexico. The Suburban took an exclusive tour of the facility where the dogs will be welcomed, cared for and prepared for adoption.The rescue project initiated by Hotel Balto, a refuge for dogs located in Vaudreuil, began in February. The project proved to be difficult with border closures resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. The refuge managed to circumvent the regulations with the rental of a private plane to bring the dogs to safety.In an exclusive interview with The Suburban, Diane Levesque, President of Hotel Balto explained the organization process. Dogs will be cared for at the shelter until adopted. Some are pre-adopted. Applications are online. Each dog will be verified by a veterinarian. Dogs were tested in Mexico as a precaution, vaccinated, dewormed and microchipped. Ten employees per day are on site and there is overnight staff. Volunteers will come in to walk the dogs. Some 150 people have offered to volunteer. Dogs who are compatible will be housed together, some in individual bedrooms and some in shared bedrooms with indoor and outdoor common area. Each room has an identification sheet with the dog’s name and photo, special needs, medication and diet. More information at hotelbalto.ca
DorvalDRIVE-THRU VACCINATIONS BEGIN AT TRUDEAU AIRPORT: As of May 17th, Quebec has opened its first official drive-thru vaccination site at Montreal’s Pierre Elliot Trudeau Airport. The staff is expected to vaccinate 4,000 people every day. It is an initiative that Health Minister Christian Dubé announced earlier this month. It works in a straightforward manner. Those with appointments will need to drive to one of the 15 tents set up across the airport’s parking lot. A brief evaluation procedure will then be done before a shot is administered. There will then be a 15-minute wait post-vaccine so that medical professionals can check in on recipients before they are given permission to drive off.
Dollard des OrmeauxSURVEY ON CORPORATE SPONSORSHIP: Residents are being asked to fill out a new survey, which asks “what do you think about the City raising new revenues from corporate sponsors to improve your sports, leisure and cultural facilities and programs? Corporate sponsorship of DDO buildings could lead to new revenues that would be used to improve your sports, leisure and cultural facilities and programs. Let us know what you think and enter the chance to win a prize!” The survey can be seen at www.surveymonkey.com/r/DDOsponsor.
Pointe ClaireDAY CAMP UPDATE: The city announced the opening of added day care spaces at St. John Fisher Jr. Elementary School (87 Belmont Avenue) and Clearpoint Elementary School (17 Cedar Avenue). Registration began May 13 on LUDIK. “Make sure you have the Multi Card for each child to be registered. You must complete the $0 transaction to confirm your children’s registration. Camps remain reserved for Pointe-Claire residents. The restriction on the number of weeks is lifted. It will be possible to select as many weeks as desired, subject to the number of spots remaining. The fee will be $0 upon registration. Payment and registration for the daycare service must be made online between May 25 and 28. For more information: Monday to Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon —Recreational camps: 514-630-1214; Paddling camps: 514-630-1256; and Cultural camps: 514-630-1220.”
BeaconsfieldREFURBISHMENT OF FLAT STONE BANKS: The city announced that the refurbishment of flat stone banks on St. Charles Blvd. under the Highway 20 overpasses began May 17 and is continuing until July 16. “The work will be done one side at a time to allow pedestrians and cyclists to circulate in this area.We ask you to please use caution and ensure that you respect the temporary traffic signals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.