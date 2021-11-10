West Island Round-Up

Beaconsfield
OVERNIGHT STREET PARKING: The city is reminding residents that, in general, it is prohibited to “park on the streets of Beaconsfield between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. This rule applies regardless of weather conditions. Regarding specific signage for Elm Avenue, “overnight on-street parking is not permitted between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., from November 1 to March 31.”
Dollard des OrmeauxITEMS EXCLUDED FROM REGULAR WASTE COLLECTION: The city reminded residents that “the following waste are excluded from regular collection. Here’s what you can do if you need to get rid of: a) Electronic and computer waste (televisions, radios, video game consoles, computers, monitors, printers, etc.): a site is open seven days a week for DDO residents. b) Organic waste (brown bin): these are collected every Monday. c) Recyclable materials (blue bin): these are collected every Monday. d) Used tires: return them to the dealership.” For more information, consult ville.ddo.qc.ca.
DorvalHOME ENERGY ASSESSMENT KIT: The city is inviting residents to “take part in an educational session offered as part of Dorval’s Zero Waste Challenge,” the “presentation of Dorval’s Home Energy Assessment Kit,” taking place today, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Dorval Library, 1401 Lakeshore Road. “Join us in person (or view the recording afterwards) to get acquainted with the new Home Energy Assessment Kit created by the City and available for all Dorval residents to borrow from the Library,” the city announcement says. “This kit contains a few tools to assess the energy efficiency of your home and, in this workshop, we will explain how each tool can be used. Advance registration is required: by phone at 514 633-4170 or in person at the Library. The vaccination passport is required for participants age 13 and over.”
KirklandBADMINTON AND PICKLEBALL: The town announced that “Kirkland residents are invited to enjoy badminton and pickleball activities until Nov. 21 at the Kirkland Sports Complex, 16950 Hymus Boulevard. Online booking is required. For more information, go to www.ville.kirkland.qc.ca/culture-and-recreation/open-activities/gymnasium.
Pointe ClaireAWARDS FOR PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT: The city announced that “its Public Works Department garnered five awards under the recognition program of the Association des travaux publics d’Amérique (ATPA), Les étoiles en travaux publics. The awards were presented during the Association’s recognition gala on October 28, 2021. The first award won was for outstanding manager, presented to Normand Dufour, Senior Manager – Public Networks. He received this award for the commitment, efficiency and professionalism he has demonstrated during his 36 years with the City. Mr. Dufour is responsible for all supervisory staff and blue-collar workers at Public Works as well as the fleet of vehicles and equipment and the mechanical workshop.” Next, “the outstanding team award was presented for the creation of the Solidarity Orchard in memory of the citizens who died from COVID-19. Some 80 apple, plum and pear trees were planted close to the Viburnum entrance to Terra-Cotta Natural Park. Vegetable garden planters were also added to allow for a harvest the first year. The outstanding team award was in recognition of the scope of the project, its short timeframe and the various stages involved, from planning through to design, planting and harvesting.” The third award was the new generation in public works award, “presented to Kevin James Stavrou, Manager -Continuous Improvement, who has distinguished himself with his rigour, ambition, respect for the teams and existing processes, his ability to mobilize employees despite his young age and limited time with the organization, his ability to integrate into a team, and his desire to improve methods, to innovate and to develop his expertise, while respecting municipal directions.” The health and safety award was won “for the creation of the new Training and Performance Office, which provides direct support to the department’s employees and creates tools and processes based on prevention, training and continuous improvement in workplace health and safety. Less than four months after the creation of the Office, a dozen initiatives were developed and integrated into the daily routines of Public Works’ teams, 43 corrective measures were implemented and seven presentations on prevention produced by supervisory staff and their teams.” Pointe Claire also won the National Public Works Week award. “During this thematic week, from May 16 to 22, 2021, citizens discovered the work performed by the men and women on the different Public Works teams. More than 77 varied communications initiatives were undertaken to celebrate the Week, in collaboration with the departments of Culture, Sports, Leisure and Community Development, Communications and Human Resources. This is the second award the City has received for this event, which also won the 2021 Canadian Public Works Association award.The Public Works Department was also nominated in the outstanding team category in the public works innovation category for its new morning assignment process for the roads team. These awards highlight the commitment and efforts of the Public Works teams in serving the population and making Pointe-Claire a great city to live in. Congratulations to one and all!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.