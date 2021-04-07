West Island Round-Up

DorvalCULTURAL CENTRE REOPENS: The Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre 1401 Lakeshore Road reopened this past Saturday April 3, the city announced. “Citizens will be able to renew with the Cultural Centre, while respecting certain specific sanitary measures, namely: Maximum of 12 persons, from three family bubbles, at a time; maximum duration of 30 minutes per visit; mask wearing mandatory for visitors age 10 and over; and mandatory two-metre distancing between groups. At the reopening, visitors will be able to enjoy the new exhibition “CODEX_Crossing the Silence” by Latine Arte, presented from April 3 to 25.”
MSO CONCERTS FREE ACCESS: The city also announced that, for the months of April, “thanks to the Conseil des arts de Montréal (CAM) and the Montreal Symphony Orchestra (MSO), it;s with great joy that the City of Dorval can offer its residents a chance to view OSM concerts via webcast, for free. Get ready for melodious sounds this Spring! Send an email to culture@ville.dorval.qc.ca. Hurry, as quantities are limited. Details on the procedure will be available on the OSM website once you have reserved a webcast using your access code. Enjoy your show!”
KirklandDOG CLEANLINESS: The city is asking pet owners to “please pick up after your dog. It is a question of common courtesy for your neighbors and also your duty as a pet owner. Dog excrements can transmit diseases which can be particularly dangerous to children, not to mention their foul smell. Since the rain won’t disperse them, it is important to pick them up as soon as possible. In accordance with the applicable by-law, it is up to the dog’s owner to pick up his pet’s excrements and dispose of them responsibly, i.e. in his own garbage at home.”
Pointe ClaireSPRING MAINTENANCE: The city advised residents that spring maintenance operations have begun. Regarding potholes, “Our crews are working hard to repair streets that were damaged this winter. Temperature variations and thawing cause damage and lead to potholes. To report a pothole, visit the Online Requests page at www.pointe-claire.ca or download the free Voilà! Signalement app. Regarding street and sidewalk cleaning, they “have been underway since last week. The purpose of this cleaning operation is to remove dirt and debris that has accumulated over the winter using a mechanical sweeper or hose.” As well, “from April 15 to August 1, the water system in the entire territory of the city will be flushed, with work taking place from Sunday to Friday, between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. This annual maintenance operation flushes out naturally occurring water mineral deposits from the interior walls of pipes. You will receive a notice on a door hanger to inform you a few days before maintenance begins.” The city also offered recommendations, such as: Avoid washing your clothes or dishes between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.; if your water is cloudy or discoloured, run the cold water until the water is clear again; if your clothes are stained by cloudy or discoloured water, you can pick up an easy-to-use cleaning product at City Hall (451 Saint-Jean Boulevard).” The city is also asking residents, to facilitate spring maintenance operations, to “avoid parking their vehicles on the street.”
Pierrefonds-RoxboroFLOOD PREPARATIONS: The borough declared that it is prepared for any eventuality. “The borough is already mobilized on a daily basis and is prepared in case of flooding, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the borough has acquired several protective measures to improve its material resources and optimize its interventions on the territory. Rest assured that our human resources and all of our mitigation systems will be deployed in the vulnerable sectors targeted if needed, following the activation of certain alert levels, in order to protect municipal infrastructures (public domain). In the coming weeks, mitigation equipment will be installed in a few areas proactively and in prevention. Protective measures are deployed in phases, according to our Special Response Plan (SRP) and according to waters flow and levels. No need to call 311 or write to us — we are monitoring the situation and will make the appropriate interventions to secure the public domain.”
Dollard des OrmeauxREDESIGNED WEBSITE: The city recently announced that its website has been redesigned. “It is now more user-friendly and easier to use on all devices (computer, tablet or mobile). Our online services, such as obtaining certificates of occupancy, tree cutting permits or building permits, are also much easier to find. You can even search by address to find events near your neighbourhood and easily sign up for the City’s newsletters and automated emergency calls. We’re always on the lookout to keep the information our residents are after at their fingertips. To do this, we need your help. Please take a look at our different sections and send us your comments by e-mail at communications@ddo.qc.ca.”
Ste. Anne de BellevueDAY CAMP TAKING PLACE: The town announced that its annual municipal day camp for five to 12 year olds will be taking place from June 28 to Aug. 20, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration began March 30 at www.airenfete.com (Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Section). “This year, an important new member joins our dynamic team: L’Air en Fête, a company specializing in recreational services,” says a town advisory. “This experienced organization is recognized for providing children with quality and safe supervision in an environment that favors a joyful instructor-child relationship based on mutual respect and fulfillment. L’Air en Fête will be joining our usual team to provide support for the management and programming of this 2021 edition.” A brochure can be seen via a link at ville.sainte-anne-de-bellevue.qc.ca/en/day-camp. A day care service is also available, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.