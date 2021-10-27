West Island Round-Up

Lachine
LACHINE HOSPITAL TO LIMIT ER AND CLOSE ICU: As of November 7th, Lachine Hospital’s ER will be open only from 8am to 4pm except for patients brought in by ambulance. Additionally, the intensive care until will be temporarily completely closed until further notice. Hospital beds will remain open for emergency admissions, surgery cases and a possibility of expansion for palliative care patients. Additionally as of November 7, 2021, only 8.4 FTE respiratory therapists will be available at the hospital which corresponds to 30% of the required workforce. This has been cited as an important reason for the restriction and closing of the emergency room and intensive care unit. More than eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, several institutions in the Montreal health and social services network are still experiencing significant labour shortages. The Lachine Hospital, which has suffered from a precarious workforce for several years, is now facing a critical shortage of nurses and respiratory therapists.In a letter to Health Minister Dubé, Dr. Paul Saba, President of the hospital’s Council of Physicians wrote, “The MUHC and the Government of Quebec are responsible for ensuring the full functioning of the Lachine Hospital as the only French-speaking hospital in the West Island of Montreal and for maintaining all of its services there, including the emergency and intensive care units.These decisions will put the lives of many people in danger; we need to provide more not less care. You cannot tell a patient with a heart attack that it is too late because it is 4:15 pm.”
Dollard des OrmeauxFLU SHOT SCHEDULE: The city posted the CIUSSS’s schedule for flu shots. Appointments must be online made via clicsante.ca. The schedule is Wednesday to Friday from 12 pm to 8 pm, Tuesday and Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm and closed Sunday and Monday. For West Island residents, the schedule is: “November 2 to 7 and November 9 to 13 — Club 55+ 16950 Hymus Blvd., Kirkland; November 16 to 20 — Chalet Arthur Séguin, 367 Saint Louis Avenue, Pointe-Claire; November 20 — Centre de loisirs la Grange Rouge, 20609 Lakeshore Drive, Baie-D’Urfé; and November 23 to 27, November 30 to December 4 and and December 7 to 11 — Pierrefonds Cultural Centre, 13850 Gouin Ouest Blvd., Pierrefonds. For Dorval, Lachine and LaSalle residents, the schedule is: November 2 to 7, 9 to 13, 16 to 20, 23 to 27, and December 7 to 11 — Centre sportif Dollard-St-Laurent, 707 75th Avenue, LaSalle. For more information, call 514-630-2123 or consult ciusss-ouestmtl.gouv.qc.ca/flu.
DorvalELECTION REMINDER: The city is inviting citizens to “keep a close eye on their postal mail in the upcoming days in order to retrieve their combined card for voting and for the revision of the electoral list. On one side of the card appears the names of the persons registered on the electoral list at the address in question, as well as the dates and times when the Board of Revisors will sit in order to receive applications for registration, correction or striking off from the list. On the other side of the card are the dates, times, and places of voting, as well as the barcode which speeds up the process when voters show up to exercise their right to vote. Residents of the same address are encouraged to bring this card with them when they go to vote. If they do not have the card, they will still have the right to vote, provided their names are correctly entered on the electoral list. Updating the electoral list is therefore essential in order toz ensure that all persons eligible to vote are registered and that voters who no longer reside at the address in question are removed from the list.”
Pointe ClaireTERRA-COTTA NATURAL PARK HALLOWEEN EVENT: The city announced that “goblins and witches of all ages are invited to a magical treasure hunt on Saturday, October 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Terra-Cotta Natural Park. Magical creatures have turned up in the forest for the Halloween: the pumpkin queen, the phoenix and their friends are hiding in the backdrop and transforming the Beetle trail into an enchanted forest. Adventure seekers are invited to join them in an original little hunt to locate them. Who will find them the fastest? A series of clues are scattered along the 1 km trail to help you to track them down. A reservation is required to take part in the adventure. Reservations are open until October 29 at noon, on a first come, first served basis. Several time slots are available, each of which can accommodate 25 family bubbles of up to five people: 11 to 11:15 a.m., 11:30 to 11:45 a.m., 1:30 to 1:45 p.m., 2 to 2:15 p.m. A vaccine passport is required, and a mask is recommended on the trail.” Participants are being told to “stay in your family bubble at all times. The event will take place rain or shine. Information: 514-630-1214, recreation@pointe-claire.The registration form is available on the city’s website.”
