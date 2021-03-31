West Island Round-Up

Pointe ClaireSTEWART HALL EXHIBITIONS:
The city announced that “it is now possible to visit the exhibitions without a reservation. The public is invited to Stewart Hall Cultural Centre during opening hours to enjoy them! Visitors are asked to follow the health measures in effect. The Cultural Centre is open daily from 1 to 4:30 p.m.”
DorvalMULTIDISCIPLINARY SHOW: The city announced that a new show, Cordâme — Divertissimo Series, takes place Sunday, April 11, at 11 a.m. at the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre, 1401 Lakeshore. “Les Océanides offers dreamlike, accessible, and bewitching music performed by a trio of seasoned improvisers— Marie Neige Lavigne on violin, Jean Félix Mailloux on double bass, and Ziya Tabassian on percussion,” says the city announcement. “You will hear mystical inspired music with melancholic and mysterious atmospheres supporting the oriental inspired dance of Colombian choreographer and performer Yesenia Fuentes. The cost is $10 per adult, and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Free for children age 5 and under.” Tickets can be purchased at www.ville.dorval.qc.ca/en/leisure-and-culture/page/online-ticket-service. The city is also advising that “programs, activities, and events scheduled may be modified, restructured, or cancelled without notice, in accordance with the Quebec government’s guidelines and following the sanitary measures established with relation to COVID-19 or if circumstances so require. For any questions about the about the sports, leisure, and culture programming, call 514 633-4000 or email lc@ville.dorval.qc.ca.”
Dollard des OrmeauxVACCINATION SITE OPEN: The new vaccination site at the Dollard-des-Ormeaux Civic Centre Banquet Hall, Entrance 5, opened March 25. “The vaccination site is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m,” says a city announcement. “To book your appointment, visit quebec.ca/vaccinCOVID or call 514-644-4545. Mayor Alex Bottausci said that “after weeks of collaboration with the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île, Council is delighted to learn that residents will have a vaccination site in our city, easily accessible and in close proximity for our community. We encourage all those eligible to book their appointments so as to be able to return to a sense of normalcy again. He also “expressed his gratitude to the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île for their ongoing collaboration over the last year.”
KIRKLANDPEDESTRIAN, BIKER ADVISORY: In light of the later curfew at 9:30 p.m. and warmer weather, pedestrians and bikers are now out later. The city has released an advisory saying they are “responsible for ensuring they are visible by other road users at all times, especially at night when visibility is reduced. It is one of the most important things to remember to ensure safe arrival at destination. To be more visible, it is recommended to wear light-coloured clothing equipped with reflective strips that make the light from a car’s headlights bounce back to the driver. At night, motorists will generally notice a pedestrian or cyclist from a distance of 30 m. Adding a reflective device increases that distance to 150 m, thereby increasing the driver’s reaction time....To further increase one’s visibility at night, another good idea is to wear a reflective vest such as those worn by road signalmen and to carry a flashlight.”
LachineBOOK CLUB FOR YOUNGSTERS: The borough is encouraging local parents to sign their children up for a “virtual book club organized by the Lachine libraries. All young readers are welcome. Every week, these book clubs offer participants a variety of activities. Your children may become members of one of these three reading programs: Alpha-Zoom (for 3-5-year-olds). This book club offers short, interactive sessions that include early reading and writing activities, singing, reading book excerpts. After each session, participants receive a list of books seen as well as suggestions for reading activities. Alpha-Zoom runs once a week through April 28. Club de lecture Les LIS-cornes (for 6-8-year-olds): Each session of this program includes shared reading, word games, discussions on books read. Each week, your children receive reading suggestions via email. The Club de lecture Les LIS-cornes ends on May 6. Club de lecture Les LIS-zards (for 8-11-year-olds): This reading program gives your children an opportunity to test their knowledge, participate in reading activities and do creative exercises. They also receive reading and activity suggestions. Your youngsters can participate in this club until May 7.”
Pierrefonds-RoxboroGRANT FOR WASHABLE CLOTH DIAPERS: The borough announced that residents can get a grant “to buy or rent washable baby diapers, with a maximum value of $100 per child.” Those who wish to participate need a proof of purchase, accepted child birth documents, accepted proof of residence including a full address. For more information, consult. Those eligible are “the parents of a child up to 12 months old who agree to use the cloth diapers for which financial assistance is granted as long as their child needs them, and who purchase new cloth diapers or who sign a contract to rent cloth diapers for a period of at least 12 months.” For more information, consult montreal.ca/en/how-to/apply-grant-to-get-cloth-diapers-baby?arrondissement=Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
Ste. Anne de BellevueNEXT COUNCIL MEETING: The town announced that the next council meeting will take place via videoconference 6:30 p.m. Monday April 12. “Citizens are invited to communicate their questions by emailing them to greffe@sadb.qc.ca, before 4 pm on this days and to visit the city’s website on which a detailed report will be distributed under the heading “Democratic life.”
