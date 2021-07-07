West Island Round-Up

west islandWEST ISLAND AT HIGH RISK: According to Montreal health officials, Lyme disease now pervades the West Island. Residents are at a high risk of exposure. Some of the places you need to exercise caution in are Baie-D’Urfé, Beaconsfield, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Dorval, Kirkland, Pointe-Claire, St. Anne-de-Bellevue, Senneville, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Lachine, and Lasalle. Even though other areas in Montreal aren’t considered worrisome, the risk of contracting Lyme disease is still possible. Based on data from the Institute national de santé publique du Quebec (INSPQ) that was collected in 2019, the most Lyme disease cases were recorded in the Estrie and Montérégie regions. If left untreated, the disease can lead to further health issues. To report a case of Lyme disease, call public health at 514-528-2400 or fill out a form at santemontreal.qc.ca and fax it to a confidential health line at 514-528-2461.
Pointe ClaireRAMPS CLOSED ALONG ST-JEAN BLVD.: Until July 16, there will be major construction work taking place on Saint-Jean Boulevard. Énergir is going to be working between Holiday Avenue and Hymus Boulevard. To complete the job, about two lanes on Saint-Jean Boulevard are going to close in each direction. The ramp from Holiday Avenue East to Saint-Jean Boulevard South will be shutdown. A closure of one Southbound lane on Saint-Jean Boulevard and three North bound lanes will also follow. The good news is that Énergir is only going to be working from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, so access to the lanes on Saint-Jean Boulevard will be restored in time for rush hour.
MUNICIPAL COVID ACCESS RULES EASED: The city has been putting new rules into effect, now that all of Quebec is in the COVID green zone. Among them: Park chalets will be open as of Monday, June 28, for the summer season, with access to washrooms. Access will be reserved for the day camps and the parks program from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will be open to the public in the evenings and on Saturdays and Sundays. The temporary outdoor washrooms in the parks will remain open throughout the summer.” As well, also as of June 28, the city hall “planning and tax counters will be open at lunchtime. The service counters will be open from Monday to Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon. As of July 8, the multiservice counter will be open on Thursdays until 7 p.m. In terms of indoor sports and leisure, the Aquatic Centre will be offering an eight-week summer session, from July 5 to August 27, in accordance with health guidelines. Registration is in progress for residents and [began] on June 29 for non-residents. Locker rooms will be accessible for changing.
IN-PERSON COUNCIL MEETINGS: The city also began in-person council meetings, with many rules, as of the July 6 public meeting. “In keeping with Public Health guidelines, the Council Chamber will welcome a maximum of 11 people,” says last week’s announcement in relation to this past Tuesday’s meeting. “Due to this limited number, access for Pointe-Claire taxpayers and residents will be prioritized and we encourage citizens to designate one person per address, per family or per group to represent them at the meeting.” The announcement also points out that the rules could change in the following months. “The maximum capacity will evolve in accordance with the guidelines issued by the competent authorities.”
BeaconsfieldSUNSET CONCERT SERIES: The city announced that the Sunset Concert Series, which began July 6, is taking place in person and online Tuesdays at 7 p.m., until Aug. 10 at Centennial Park, 288 Beaconsfield Blvd, and will be live-streamed on YouTube channel Événements virtuels Beaconsfield Virtual Events These concerts will be available online. In case of rain, the concert in the park will be cancelled. The livestream will be available on Beaconsfield’s YouTube channel.” The event is for Beaconsfield residents only and pre-registration must be done at eventbrite.ca.
DorvalQUEBEC MANDATED RESIDENTIAL POOL REGULATIONS IN FORCE: The city’s new residential swimming pool safety regulations went into effect July 1, and “apply to all residential swimming pools, regardless of their date of installation. In order to reduce the risk of children drowning, the Quebec government has tightened security measures around all residential pools, whether they be new or beneficiary of acquired rights. The new rules say: Chain link fences which have a mesh size of more than 30 mm must be battened. No structure or fixed equipment likely to be used to climb over the wall of a swimming pool or enclosure should be installed within one metre of the pool. Pools equipped with a diving board must be installed in accordance with the BNQ 9461-100 standard, aimed at preventing spinal cord injuries related to diving accidents. No window should be situated within one metre of a pool or an enclosure, unless it is at a minimum height of three metres or its maximum opening is 10 cm. Owners who had acquired rights will be granted a two-year grace period, being until July 1, 2023, to make the necessary adjustments in order to comply to the new provincial regulations regarding the safety of residential swimming pools.” For more information on residential swimming pool safety regulation to abide by for a new or existing pool, visit www.quebec.ca/piscinesresidentielles (in French) or search for Residential Swimming Pool Safety Regulation on legisquebec.gouv.qc.ca/en. For information on the permit request for the installation of a swimming pool in Dorval or for advice on the compliance of your existing installation, please contact the Urban Planning Department at 514 633-4125.”
Pierrefonds-Roxboro
REM SUNNYBROOKE STATION: An REM light rail announcement notes that “since January 2021, the complete service interruption on the Deux-Montagnes train line has made it possible to start work on the transformation of the railway right-of-way to allow the passage of the REM, including the dismantling of existing infrastructure and work on the elimination of level crossings. The construction of the future Sunnybrooke station is also starting gradually with the installation of the construction site and will be carried out over the coming months. From the summer to the fall, regarding construction of the station, “construction of a retaining wall near residences in the De Gaspé sector, and continuation of the foundation work for the station will take place.” Also from this summer to the fall, regarding construction of the Sunnybrooke overpass, work will include “construction of retaining walls west of Sunnybrooke Boulevard, construction of the aerial platform linking the station to the Sunnybrooke viaduct (drilling of the caissons, construction of the columns and pierheads, installation and concreting of the deck), relocation of public utilities near the station’s south parking lot, and the lowering of Sunnybrooke Boulevard by 1.2 metres (civil work).” For more information, check rem.info/en/works-info/construction-future-sunnybrooke-station.
