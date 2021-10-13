West Island Round-Up

Dollard des Ormeaux
VULNERABLE PERSONS AND DISABILITY REGISTRY: The city announced a new registry which “offers vulnerable persons and persons with disabilities the opportunity to register with the Vulnerable Persons Registry program in the event of a disaster to ensure the best possible response in an emergency situation. This registration system allows residents of Dollard des Ormeaux to register in a database essential information about a family member or a person under their care who is in a vulnerable state. The confidential information you provide will be used to tailor emergency response to a disaster. This program is open to people who are: 75 years of age or older and living alone, in loss of autonomy, with reduced mobility; with a hearing, visual, motor or sensory disability, with an intellectual disability, with a cognitive problem (example: Alzheimer or dementia), with a pervasive developmental disorder, and with a mental health problem. If you have questions about the Registry, please contact us at 514-684-1012, ext. 207. To register: https://ville.ddo.qc.ca/en/live/community-and-institutions/people-with-disabilities/.”
HAUNTED TRAIL AT CENTENNIAL PARK: The city is also inviting residents to “come and brave the Haunted Trail on October 28, 29, 30 and 31. Will you be brave enough to make it to the end of the Haunted Trail? Reserve your place [at ville.ddo.qc.ca] and live the unique experience! Information: 514 684-1012, ext. 632.” “Celebrate Halloween with us while enjoying Centennial Park under a new light. A 650-meter illuminated trail will be created to entertain you. A walk of at least 15 minutes awaits you alone or with your family. Beware! Superheroes or witches could be lurking in some of the corners of the trail to give you a scare! Join in the fun by coming in costume. It’s time to bring out your best disguise costume! Note that the event is for all ages; Proof of vaccination is required; Wearing a mask is mandatory; The journey is done on foot on a gravel road;” and “Accessible to registered people only. In case of bad weather, registered participants will be notified by email at least six hours prior to the activity if the event is cancelled.”
DorvalZERO WASTE QUIZ: The city announced that it is holding, via Zoom, a Zero Waste Quiz Oct. 22, at 7 p.m, being offered “as part of Dorval’s Zero Waste Challenge. Take part in this fun and informative quiz and test your ‘green’ knowledge while learning many tips and tricks to reduce your energy consumption. Advance registration is required via www.ville.dorval.qc.ca.The Zoom link will be indicated on your registration confirmation.”
Pointe Claire2022-2024 THREE-YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT PROGRAM: City council recently adopted, during a special meeting, the 2022–2024 Three-Year Capital Investment Program, including “investments of $25 million in 2022 to improve infrastructure” and enhance municipal services. “In 2022, we plan on continuing to invest in major projects that will benefit the entire community, including repairs to several streets, improvements to parks and green spaces and municipal buildings, and new projects to improve quality of life for everyone,” Mayor John Belvedere said. As well, “in terms of municipal infrastructure, repairs are planned for six streets: Aurora, Wilton, de Windward Crescent south, Chanteclerc (in collaboration with the City of Dorval), Bancroft and Des Sources Boulevard near Highway 40, under an agreement to be reached with the Réseau express métropolitain. In 2022, work will begin on the pedestrian bridge at the Des Sources overpass above Highway 20, in conjunction with the work by the Ministère des Transports in the area. In terms of parks and green spaces, a mini-splash pad is planned for Augusta Park, and accessible washrooms will be built at the new Tony-Proudfoot Park. The two synthetic surfaces at the Terra-Cotta Park sports fields, which are at the end of their useful life, will also be replaced with new surfaces, which are also synthetic. These surfaces, which are very popular and appreciated by associations, provide more than 1,300 hours of activities per year compared to a grass surface, which provides 225 hours. An amount has also been earmarked in 2022 for lighting, planting and greening work on the new park in the Walton sector planned for 2023, following a public consultation process. In terms of municipal buildings, investments are planned in order to continue to meet today’s needs and standards. In terms of equipment, we are also aiming to replace certain street maintenance equipment, and our teams are evaluating and prioritizing the acquisition of hybrid or electric vehicles where possible. In terms of street lighting, approximately 30% of public lighting in streets, parks and parking lots will be converted to LED by the end of 2021. The conversion will continue in the spring.” Belvedere said “our priority remains the same: to continue to make Pointe-Claire an exceptional place to live for everyone by improving and enhancing our service offer for the community, while respecting our taxpayers’ ability to pay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.