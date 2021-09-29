West Island Round-Up

Pierrefonds-Roxboro
FIRE FORCES RELOCATION OF 8 FAMILIES: Eight families had to be relocated on Monday morning after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.The fire started around 6 a.m. in the building on Pierrefonds Boulevard, near Saint-Charles Boulevard. Building tenants have been evacuated and according to the fire department, no one was injured in the incident. A second alarm was triggered, mobilizing around 70 firefighters to fight the blaze. The cause of the incident is not yet known.
Pointe ClaireSAUNDERS WINS LBPSB SEAT:Allison Saunders won a seat at the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) on Sunday. Currently a co-opted commissioner, she was announced as winner in Ward 4 which encompasses most of the Pointe-Claire area between highway 20 and highway 40 where the majority of LBPSB schools are located in that city. Saunders was challenged by Joel Silver. Saunders is a marketing and communications expert and has been involved with the board as a parent since 2012. Along with Malik Shaheed, she was appointed commissioner in a unanimous vote in 2020 with the mission to represent diversity at the board.
Beaconsfield2020 SUMMARY FOR WASTE MANAGEMENT: The city announced that it exceeded recovery targets in 2020. The announcement says that the Montreal Agglomeration’s new residual material management master plan for 2020 — 2025 “identifies key indicators and sets corresponding targets In 2020, the effect of the pandemic led to appreciable increases for the entire Agglomeration in the quantities treated, especially for garbage, recyclable materials, and bulky items. Despite these increases, the efforts undertaken by residents succeeded in reaching several of the targets set for 2025. With a recyclable material recovery rate of 75%, Beaconsfield is in the top three, having reached the 2025 target of 75%. For organic materials, the 2025 recovery objective of 60% was reached with a result of 69%, putting the City in second place. The Agglomerations’s overall recovery rate of 70% was exceeded with a result of 71%. This places Beaconsfield in the top three. Given these results, Beaconsfield is the second lowest per capita garbage producer on the island of Montreal.”
DorvalDORVAL HOLIDAY MARKET: The city is issuing a call for local artists and vendors regarding the first edition of the Dorval Holiday Market. “The Dorval Holiday Market is a 13-day outdoor event throughout the month of December 2021, which encourages community unity and supports local artists and vendors. So not only are we supporting our community, but we’ll help create holiday memories for families across the West Island and beyond. This event is organized for the benefit of the community organization West Island Community Shares. The City of Dorval is searching for local artists and merchants in order to take part in this unique and enchanted event.” For more details, check out www.ville.dorval.qc.ca.
