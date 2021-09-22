West Island Round-Up

Dollard des Ormeaux
PUBLIC SKATING: The city, in collaboration with the Dollard Hockey Association, has been offering public skating to Dollard des Ormeaux residents since Sept. 14. “Residents must register in advance to reserve a time slot and can reserve a time slot on Eventbrite. The cost is $2 for ages 5 and up payable at the door in cash only. For children under 5 years old, it is free. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the maximum capacity on the rink is 25 participants. Therefore, there is no guarantee that you will have a place by showing up in person without making an online reservation first. If you are unable to attend, you must cancel your reservation to allow others to register. Vaccination passports are mandatory for all participants 13 years of age and older and will be requested at the entrance along with proof of identity. For the schedule and to register: https://ville.ddo.qc.ca/en/play/sports-and-leisure/arenas-and-skating-rinks/.”
LACHINEWOMAN AND TEENAGER CHARGED IN MURDER: A woman and a teenage boy have been charged in connection with a murder that took place in a private residence on Rathwell Street., near 30th Avenue in Lachine on September 7. According to Montreal police (SPVM), the victim’s body was only discovered on September 10th when a friend of the victim notified the police that he had been kidnapped. This person also told police that he witnessed the victim’s assault. When officers arrived, the body of Jimmy Méthot was found in the garage of a building on Rathwell Street in Lachine with what police described as “traces of violence on the corpse”. “Thanks to the information obtained, the police went to a residence in Lachine and made the macabre discovery of the body of the 27-year-old man.” The SPVM wrote in a statement Friday. The tenant, Véronique Manceaux, was arrested the same day on charges of forcible confinement and aggravated assault. Those charges were dropped when the 35-year-old woman was charged on Wednesday with first degree murder and contempt of a corpse. She remains in custody while awaiting her court hearing scheduled for next month. According to a statement released by the SPVM on Friday, a teenager, whose role remains unknown in this case, appeared at the Quebec Youth Court on Thursday facing the same charges. The link between the two accused and the victim is still unknown.
BeaconsfieldVOTE BY MAIL FOR 70+: The city has announced that for the November 2021 elections, Beaconsfield has put in place measures to foster greater possible turnout by opting for the mail-in voting available to 70-year-old voters and some other eligible voters. You can request voting by mail now by filling out the form available online. For more information visit www.beaconsfield.ca/en/municipal-elections-2021.
DorvalDRINKING WATER QUALITY ‘EXCELLENT’: The city posted a notice last week that “some Dorval citizens have recently noticed a certain taste of dirt and odour in the drinking water, from time to time. Unfortunately, this can happen during the summer and fall, due to the presence of algae in the river. The algae growth is at its peak during in August and September, because the water is warmer. Algae are removed during the drinking water treatment at the Dorval water plant, but some types of seaweeds release a molecule that causes this bad taste, which can linger in the network. The City has been informed that the staff at the water plant is currently working hard to upgrade the treatment chain to eliminate that taste. It is important to note, however, that this situation does not constitute a hazard to your health and that everything should be corrected shortly. As such, the City would like to reassure its citizens: the water quality in Dorval is excellent.”
Pointe ClaireMINI-LIBRARIES IN PARKS: The city announced the installation of mini-libraries “in six of its parks to encourage citizens to give their books, magazines and movies a second life. These lovely thematic book boxes were decorated by groups in the community and Pointe-Claire artists. Through sharing, these mini-libraries are an ecological way to extend the life of some of your favourite books, magazines and movies that are still in good shape. Do you have a book that left an impression on you and would like to share it with others? Or maybe you’d like to free up some space on your shelves by donating a book? Drop by one of the book-sharing boxes and leave a book, magazine or movie and pick up your next read from among the donations left by other members of the community. Different themes have been developed for each box. Some were chosen by popular vote in the community, while others are the brainchild of Pointe-Claire’s youngest and senior members. For optimal use of the book-sharing boxes, please follow these guidelines: Documents accepted: recent books, magazines, DVDs that are in good condition and that you enjoyed Important: The book-sharing boxes are not library book drops. Documents borrowed from the library must be returned to the Central Library or the Valois Branch. For more information, call 514-630-1218 or e-mail bibliotheque@pointe-claire.ca.”
Thanks for this update. It's helpful to know the activities, especially kid-friendly ones, going on in our backyards.
