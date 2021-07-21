West Island Round-Up

Pointe Claire
GUNSHOTS FIRED AT FAIRVIEW:Gunshots were fired in the parking lot of Fairview mall Sunday night in what police say appears to be a drive-by shooting. Police received a 911 call at 10:30 p.m. According to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, no suspect persons, victims or vehicles were located at the scene when police arrived, however they did find a projectile impact on a vehicle and a shell casing on the ground. Crime scene investigators, forensic technicians and the canine unit were deployed to the scene in order to determine the events leading to the gunfire. “It appears that a suspect vehicle approached another vehicle before firing in its direction and then the two vehicles fled before the arrival of police officers,” Chèvrefils said. Montreal police Sergeant Emmanuel Anglade has expressed his concerns regarding the rise in illegal weapons in the city with over a dozen shootings that have occurred this month alone.
PESTICIDE RULES: The city reminded residents that “the use of pesticides (herbicides, fungicides and insecticides) is strictly governed by municipal by-laws to ensure a healthy environment for everyone. Unless you have been granted an exception, pesticide use has been prohibited in our territory since the spring of 2017.” More specifically, “since the municipal by-law was adopted, no neonicotinoid pesticides can be applied on the city’s territory. These systemic pesticides, with low levels of biodegradability, are known to be toxic to many critters, such as earthworms and pollinators. In fact, monarchs, bees and earthworms can die or dig fewer tunnels if they have been exposed to these pesticides. Earthworm tunnels aerate the soil, speed up the decomposition of organic matter, and help plants grow, while pollinators are crucial to maintaining biodiversity. Birds and reptiles can also suffer from the use of neonicotinoids, either by feeding on seeds sprayed with pesticides or because the insects that are part of their diet are fewer in number. As well, ‘the use or application of pesticides outside of buildings is prohibited in Pointe-Claire. However, certain exceptions can be granted for their use: for an infestation that is not in a sensitive area (paragraph 2 of By-law PC-2865),to control vermin within a 5-m radius of warehouses and food processing and pharmaceutical plants, or for ant control at the base of a building and on a 30-cm strip around it. The use of pesticides requires a permit issued by the City, which comes with restrictions and can require prior actions before the permit is issued.” For more details, consult www.pointe-claire.ca/en/news/pesticides-in-pointe-claire/.
Dollard des OrmeauxCATERPILLAR REASSURANCE: The city posted that residents should not worry if they have seen caterpillars in Dollard. “Although this is an exceptional year, it is a natural cycle. The gypsy moth (Lymantria dispar) prefers hardwoods, but can also attack conifers. Fortunately, healthy mature trees have enough reserves to survive even if they are completely defoliated one year. Rest assured that the inconvenience was short-lived, as the caterpillars turned into chrysalises at the end of June.” Enjoy the butterflies.
DorvalVISUAL ROAD SAFETY CAMPAIGN: The city announced that, “in its mission to increase road safety on its territory, [we] modified the circulation and traffic by-law and reduced the speed limits on several streets of the City last May. In the pursuit of this mission, the City is proud to launch, as of today [July 13], its visual road safety campaign to raise awareness through new signs, reminding citizens that driving slow is safer. Through two different visuals, the signs aim at encouraging road users to reduce their speed and, by doing so, to be alert when sharing our Dorval roads. The City wishes to encourage its citizens to participate in this collective effort by not only adhering to this motto, but also by installing one of these signs on their front lawn, in full view of road users.”
UNIVERSALLY ACCESSIBLE PARK COMING IN 2022: The city announced that it will “begin a major project at St. Charles Park, with the aim of offering a new universally accessible playground. The planned development will promote an obstacle-free environment where the entire population, including people with physical and/or mental disabilities, can have fun and socialize in complete freedom and safety. While several details still need to be confirmed at this point, the concept will emphasize the naturalization of the park by proposing a layout that will preserve existing trees while allowing people of all ages to come into contact with nature, enjoy sensory experiences, and use their global motor skills and fine motor skills. More specifically, new play equipment and accessible modules will be added, protective surfaces will be installed, and the street furniture and lighting will be updated. The redevelopment of St-Charles Park, located at 72 St. Charles Avenue, is planned for 2022. In the meantime, those in charge of the project will meet with several citizen groups for consultation purposes and to gather the community’s feedback.”
