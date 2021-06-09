West Island Round-Up

Pointe ClaireCITY TO FIGHT TO MAINTAIN BILINGUAL STATUS: The city released a statement in light of Quebec’s proposed Bill 96, which would require cities with less than 50 percent English mother tongue residents to pass a motion to retain their bilingual status, and thus continue to provide services in English and French. “The Mayor of the City of Pointe-Claire, John Belvedere, and the members of City Council consider the City’s bilingual status a part of its culture and a foundation of the Pointe-Claire community,” the statement says. “Consequently, the City of Pointe-Claire is attentively following the legislative amendments proposed under the Québec government’s Bill 96. For the time being, none of the provisions of this bill endangers the bilingual status of the City of Pointe-Claire, with the statistics from the 2016 census showing that the mother tongue of close to 70% of Pointe-Claire residents is English. The bilingual status of the City of Pointe-Claire contributes directly to its rich community, culture and social life.” The Mayor said “our status as a bilingual city is part of our vision of being a community that is always striving to be more inclusive. It is essential for us to continue to offer services in both French and English to our citizens in order to guarantee their quality and facilitate communication.”
Dollard des OrmeauxCOVID PREVENTION BRIGADE ESTABLISHED : The city announced that with its support and that of the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, “several community organizations in the territory have set up a community awareness team that will meet with the population in public spaces and by going door-to-door in the City. The mandate of the West Island Prevention Brigade (Brigade santé de l’Ouest-de-l’Île) is to raise awareness and inform citizens about COVID-19 screening, vaccination and sanitary measures, but also to refer them to local resources, if necessary. The Prevention Brigade consists of six awareness agents, who will provide you with information on the prevention of Covid-19 and the vaccination campaign. For more information, consult their website (www.ciussswestcentral.ca/programs-and-services/public-health/covid-19-prevention-team/) or their Facebook page.”
DorvalCITY REDUCES SPEED LIMITS: The city announced that the speed limit on most of its residential streets is being lowered to 30 km/hr, as decided by council on May 17. “Thus, new speed limit signs will be installed throughout the city in the upcoming weeks and the new speed limit plan will be in effect in Dorval as of July 1, 2021,” says the city announcement. “Motorists are required to remain vigilant to the changes in signage and to respect the stated speed limits at all times. The safety of all Dorval residents is at stake.”
WESTBOUND 520 CLOSURE EXTENDED: The city also announced that the Quebec Transport Ministry is extending the “long-term closing of westbound Highway 520 until mid-June in order to undertake finishing work, as part of the reengineering of the Dorval interchange. This means: Closure of westbound Highway 520 between exit 1-E (Cardinal Avenue) and the Dorval Circle – until mid-June; closure of exit 1-O (Montreal-Trudeau Airport); closure of the ramp leading Roméo-Vachon Boulevard (Montreal-Trudeau Airport) to westbound Highway 520; and closure of the ramp leading McMillan Boulevard to westbound Highway 520. The MTQ invites motorists to plan their trip ahead of time. In case of poor weather conditions or operational constraints, closings could be cancelled or postponed. Note that access to businesses, residences, and hotels will be maintained at all times.”
Kirkland
SERVICE ROAD CLOSURE: The town announced that “the relocation of sanitary sewers, storm and water mains is presently taking place on the service road of Highway 40 westbound, between Fairview Avenue and Exit 50, causing the complete closure of the service road until mid-July 2021. Appropriate signage is installed to indicate the proposed detour routes to the West Side Highway service road. From Highway 40 West, take exit 50.” Regarding Brunswick Blvd, “from Fairview Avenue, left turn onto Brunswick Boulevard, then left onto Charles E. Frosst Street to merge onto the Highway 40 West service road.”
BeaconsfieldGREEN PATROL: The city announced that “our dynamic and committed students from the Green Patrol will be going door-to-door to meet our residents, answer questions and offer tips for local climate action. They will be wearing protective equipment in order to comply with health and physical distancing measures. This summer’s awareness campaign will address themes which are part of our Climate Action Plan efforts: Responsible water use – potable and storm water; smart recycling collection; and best practices for recycling organic materials. We assure you that the Green Patrol crew is friendly and doesn’t want to sell you anything. Promise! They simply wish to share their wealth of useful information with you and show you how you can become even more eco-friendly, with just a few small actions! Get your list of questions ready!”
