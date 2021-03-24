West Island Round-Up

DorvalEXHIBIT AT YEOMANS CULTURAL CENTRE: The city announced that the exhibit “CODEX_Crossing the Silence” — By Latine Arte takes place from April 1 to 25 at the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre, at 1401 Lakeshore). “Please note that the City of Dorval’s programs, activities, and events scheduled over the winter session may be modified, restructured, or cancelled without notice, in accordance with the Quebec government’s guidelines and following the sanitary measures established with relation to COVID-19 or if circumstances so require,” says a city advisory. “For any questions about the about the sports, leisure, and culture fall programming, call 514 633-4000 or email lc@ville.dorval.qc.ca. Access is free.” The exhibit, being presented by the Conseil des arts de Montréal en tournée and the City of Dorval, is “curated by Mariza Rosales Argonza, and is a voice that transcends cultural and temporal boundaries to highlight the plurality and permanence of ancestral voices in the Latin-Quebec imagination. The artistic approaches of artists Teo Zamudio, Rodrigo Velasco, and Dinorah Catzalco present expanded reflections on the disciplinary boundaries between visual arts, crafts, and digital art. Their work evokes notions of a clever mix or intangible heritage as well as intercultural exchanges in a context of globalization. This exhibit will be closed on Friday, April 9 during the Cabaret Night and on Sunday, April 11 during the DIY Workshop.”
KirklandFAMILY WINTER CHALLENGE: The city announced that residents have until March 31 to take part in the Family Winter Challenge. The first part is a scavenger hunt. To take part, “print or note down the Hunt List (at www.ville.kirkland.qc.ca/client_file/upload/document/Loisirs/Liste%20objets.pdf) and tick the boxes for every object you find. The goal is to find them all. Once completed, remember to take a picture of your findings. The objects include an icicle, a pinecone, a scarf, a carrot, three twigs, a shovel, a leaf, a mitten and a rock. The second part is to take two family selfies in front of a Kirkland park sign. “Choose two actions from amongst [the following]...jumping in the air, pointing at something, looking surprised, pretending to be a statue and forming a human pyramid. Gather all participating members of your family in front of the park sign of your choice. Be creative and don’t forget to say CHEESE! Send us your three pictures (parts 1 and 2 of the challenge) by email at neige@ville.kirkland.qc.ca. The deadline to participate is March 31, 2021. The winners will be chosen by random draw at the end of the Challenge.”
Pointe ClaireENVIRONMENTAL AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: Mayor John Belvedere and the council announced the formation of Pointe Claire’s first Environment and Sustainable Development Advisory Committee, chaired by Kelly Thorstad-Cullen, Councillor for District 3 – Valois. “This initiative is part of our shared desire to make Pointe Claire a city that places sustainable development at the heart of its priorities, both through our municipal actions and by promoting practices that contribute to protecting the environment among citizens,” the mayor stated. “The new members all have a keen interest in the City of Pointe Claire, the quality of life it offers and the environmental challenges facing municipalities. We wish them best of luck in their first mandate.”
Pierrefonds-RoxboroOUTDOOR RINKS NOW CLOSED: The borough announced that its outdoor rinks are now closed due to the spring-like weather that has been taking place. “The metrological conditions... no longer allow us to ensure the quality of ice surfaces,” says a borough statement. “We would like to thank our Parks and Recreation employees for their hard work this winter and for their ingenuity in providing us with fun outdoor skating surfaces, even in early March.”
WRITTEN PUBLIC CONSULTATIONS: The borough is encouraging residents to make their views known, before March 30, on seven projects under consideration. They are located at 7 Centre-Commercial, 4510 Saint-Charles Blvd., 4520 Saint-Charles Blvd, 4998-5000 Saint-Charles Blvd, 4800 Saint-Charles Blvd, 5070 Lalande Blvd and 9720-9728 Gouin Blvd. West. (for more information on each project, consult montreal.ca/en/articles/written-public-consultations-pierrefonds-roxboro-5569.) Residents can take part via e-mail by sending comments to greffe.pfdsrox@ville.montreal.qc.ca, or by mail by sending comments to: Dominique Jacob, secretary of the Borough, Registry division, Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, 13665 boulevard de Pierrefonds, Pierrefonds, Québec, H9A 2Z4. “If the application is transmitted by mail, it must absolutely be received at the above-mentioned address no later than the indicated date on the notice to be considered, regardless of mailing delays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.