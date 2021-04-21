West Island Round-Up

BeaconsfieldAPPARENT SUICIDE AT WOODLAND TRAIN CROSSING: Police are investigating an apparent suicide that occurred on Monday afternoon near the railway crossing on the corner of Woodland and Highway 20. SPVM media relations said that no information on the victim can be disclosed at this time.CN police and the SPVM are collaborating in the investigation.The train stopped when the victim was hit. Police appeared to be retrieving the body from under the train to place it off the tracks.The train conductor was then asked to move the train forward at which point investigators flooded the tracks and appeared to be searching along the tracks. A coroner was dispatched to the scene. Approximately 200 meters from the railway crossing, police placed a tarp over the body.
If you know of anyone with problems of depression or who has had suicidal thoughts please note the number of Suicide Action Montreal at 1-866-277-3553.
DorvalI BUY LOCAL: The city announced that “following the huge success of the first edition last summer, Commerce Dorval, in partnership with the City of Dorval, is very proud to announce the launch of a second crowdfunding campaign to support Dorval businesses. This campaign, entitled “I Buy Local for Dorval”, is taking place as of April 18, 2021 and will allow people to purchase $20 vouchers for participating Dorval businesses. The City of Dorval will then add an extra $10 to each $20 voucher to offer buyers $30 to spend. The City of Dorval is investing $25,000 in this campaign in order to improve the public’s contribution. This will allow, in the end, to inject a total of $75,000 into Dorval businesses. For a second time, this campaign, managed by the La Ruche crowdfunding platform, will give the public the opportunity to concretely support our local businesses. Annie Lapointe, Commerce Dorval Director, stated that “by purchasing a voucher, people can show their active support to participating businesses for which this represents an essential source of income. It is an important gesture that has a significant meaning for them.” “We are truly proud to launch this incredible campaign again,” stated Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau. “It’s a winning initiative for everyone involved: citizens get to have more money in their pockets, business owners receive an undeniable support, and local organizations benefit from precious financial help in order to support the population in need.”
Pointe ClaireDAY CAMP PROGRAMMING: The city announced that the “programming for summer 2021 day camps is available on the City’s website, www.pointe-claire.ca. Parents are invited to consult the details on the cultural, recreational and paddling camps for an active and creative summer for their children. In the current exceptional context, the City has set up the following registration procedure to allow as many children as possible to take part in camp activities: The 2021 day camps are reserved for Pointe-Claire residents only in order to comply with current health guidelines. Due to the limited number of spaces, registration is limited to a maximum of four weeks per child. Any additional weeks will automatically be cancelled. This restriction could be lifted at a later date depending on government guidelines. Families will be informed accordingly. No payment will be required at the time of registration. Families will receive an e-mail asking them to pay the fees. At this time, childcare periods can be added.You must complete the symbolic transaction of $0 in order to confirm your registration. The progress of the COVID-19 pandemic will determine if the activities can be maintained. The registration period began April 20, at 7 p.m., on the LUDIK platform.”
Dollard des OrmeauxFREE COLLECTIONS: The city announced that on May 1 and 2, there will be free “collection of household hazardous waste (paint, thinner, batteries, pesticides), use a document shredder (maximum three boxes per address) and collection of old electronics (visit www.recyclemyelectronics.ca/qc/what-can-i-recycle for a complete list of accepted electronics). The collection depot is at the Civic Centre parking lot, Lake Road entrance.
Ste. Anne de BellevueBLOOD DRIVE: The town announced that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor’s annual blood drive “will take place again this year, on May 4. It will take place at the Centre Harpell, upon appointment only. To make an appointment, call 1 800 343-7264 or write to jedonne@hema-quebec.qc.ca. We thank you for your great generosity.”
